A grounds crew use compact tractors to remove the ice and snow that covered parking spaces, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson, Miss., as light snow mixed with sleet, and rain continue to cover much of the state. In spite of the inclement weather, Wednesday's performance of the Dixie National Rodeo is taking place as scheduled. The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a winter storm warning for parts of Mississippi ahead of another storm system set to impact the region.