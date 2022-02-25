OMVCU1

Ole Miss hosts VCU Friday, Saturday and Sunday

 By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal
OXFORD — Pitcher Derek Diamond will make his second start of the season Friday as Ole Miss (4-0) takes on VCU (2-2). Follow our Facebook page and beat writer Michael Katz on Twitter for updates.

Pregame:

Here is today's starting lineup. Junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst will not start for the third-straight game after tweaking his hamstring against Charleston Southern.

2B Peyton Chatagnier

CF Justin Bench

LF Kevin Graham

1B Tim Elko

SS Jacob Gonzalez

DH Ben Van Cleve

RF T.J. McCants

3B Reagan Burford

C Calvin Harris

