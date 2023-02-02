The Old Men were catfish specialists, hauling trotlines and filling freezers for decades with a practiced skill born of necessity and fine tuned by pride. They were driven by an inner, personal need to always be productive, even in their recreation, so the one-at-a-time finesse required for game fish was not something that usually tempted them. Still, the opportunity presented by the spring spawn to quickly harvest lots of big crappie, easily one of the best-tasting fish found anywhere, was not something they could pass up.
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following counties, Itawamba, Lee and Monroe. * WHEN...Until 1030 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 524 PM CST, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in the advisory area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Tupelo, Fulton, Tombigbee State Park, Shannon, Plantersville, Smithville, Tremont, Evergreen, New Salem, Nettleton, Jacinto, Abney, Cardsville, Tilden, Dorsey, Richmond, Ballardsville, Turon, Mooreville and Cadamy. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&
...FREEZING TEMPERATURES AND RE-FREEZING OF ROADS POSSIBLE TONIGHT... All rain has exited the Midsouth this evening. However, patchy fog may result in additional surface moisture across portions of west Tennessee and North Mississippi. Temperatures are expected to fall into the 20s tonight as a reinforcing cold front sweeps across the Midsouth. Drivers are urged to exercise caution. Refreezing of residual moisture and moisture from any fog may result in slick spots, especially on untreated surfaces.
