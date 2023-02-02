The Old Men were catfish specialists, hauling trotlines and filling freezers for decades with a practiced skill born of necessity and fine tuned by pride. They were driven by an inner, personal need to always be productive, even in their recreation, so the one-at-a-time finesse required for game fish was not something that usually tempted them. Still, the opportunity presented by the spring spawn to quickly harvest lots of big crappie, easily one of the best-tasting fish found anywhere, was not something they could pass up.

