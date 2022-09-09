Runners make their way down Main Street in Tupelo as they hold their "Liza's Lights" run at 4 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. The run was part of a series held across the area in remembrance of Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted and murdered while she was running in the early morning hours in Memphis on Friday, Sept. 2.
Jana Call, left, and Emily Wade begin sorting running lights as the Tupelo Running Club held a "Liza's Lights" run at 4 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, to remember Eliza Fletcher, the woman who was abducted and murdered while she was running in the early morning hours in Memphis on Friday, Sept. 2.
Runners pass the new Hotel Tupelo on Main Street in Tupelo as they hold their "Liza's Lights" run at 4 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9. The run was one of several across the country held to remember Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted and murdered while she was running in the early morning hours in Memphis on Friday, Sept. 2.
Members of the Tupelo Running Club wait for other runners to arrive before they begin their "Liza's Lights" run at 4 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, to remember Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted and murdered while she was running in the early morning hours in Memphis on Friday, Sept. 2.
Running lights glow on a table for runners to use during their "Liza's Lights" run at 4 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, to remember Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted and murdered while she was running in the early morning hours in Memphis on Friday, Sept. 2.
Running lights glow on a table for runners to use during their "Liza's Lights" run on Friday, Sept. 9. The 4 a.m. run was in memory of Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted and murdered while she was running in the early morning hours in Memphis on Sept. 2. The Tupelo run was one of several held across the country.
Members of the Tupelo Running Club and others gather for a moment of silence before they begin their "Liza's Lights" run at 4 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, to remember Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted and murdered while she was running in the early morning hours in Memphis on Friday, Sept. 2.
