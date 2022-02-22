Members of Northeast Mississippi-based band Massey Tate, from left, Paul Tate, Mary Frances Massey and Javari Temple, will perform at the Expo 2020 Dubai this week as musical representatives of Mississippi.
TUPELO • A local band will represent the state of Mississippi this week at the Expo 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.
Tupelo-based Massey Tate will perform at the USA Pavilion as part of the international expo, which kicked off Tuesday and will wrap up on Friday. Nearly 200 countries will be represented at the expo, showcasing foods, music, technology and culture from around the world.
In late January, Tupelo native Mary Frances Massey, one half of the band Massey Tate, received an email from a representative of Global Ties, a Washington, D.C. based nonprofit that promotes excellence in citizen diplomacy.
"They wanted to see if we were interested in performing at the Expo 2020 Dubai," said Massey, who initially believed the email was a scam. "I wrote back and asked if it was legit because I thought it could be a prank."
Paul Tate, the other half of the Northeast Mississippi-based duo, was equally skeptical. Even up until a few weeks ago, he didn't believe the request was legitimate.
"Paul said, 'If this is a hoax, it’s the most elaborate one,'" said Massey.
Eventually, the duo agreed to take the opportunity. Shortly after the decision was official, they invited another musician, Javari Temple, to join them on their trek halfway around the world after hearing how well he contributed to the band's sound during a recent performance.
Massey, Tate and Temple said that the biggest obstacle in getting to Dubai has been checking off all the boxes necessary for international travel, especially in such a short time frame.
Massey said that the process has been daunting, even up until the last minute.
"Passport issues, COVID-19 testing and so much more have all had to be completed before we leave the country," she said.
The band departed for the UAE on Saturday and will return to the U.S. on Friday, Feb. 25.
The Expo 2020 Dubai commenced in October 2021 and will conclude in March 2022. Originally scheduled to take place in 2020, the expo had to postpone until 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first World Expo was held in 1851 at the Crystal Palace in London. Throughout the last 170 years, the World Expo has traveled to 24 international locations. In the United States, the World Expo is typically referred to as the World's Fair.
"I’m excited to be able to travel somewhere I never dreamed I’d get to go," Tate said.
As of Thursday, Feb. 17, the set list for their approaching performances had yet to be decided. Tate said the band probably wouldn't finalize what they would showcase until they were on the airplane.
In addition to Massey and Tate, Javari Temple will also join the band on the international trip.
"It’s an honor to participate in this event with Mary Frances and Paul," said Temple. "They’ve been close friends of mine throughout the last decade."
The journey to Dubai has been the most arduous for Temple. He recently journeyed to Jackson, Mississippi, to retrieve his birth certificate just to turn around and travel another five hours to Hot Springs, Arkansas, to receive a passport.