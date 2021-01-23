TUPELO • Old fast-food meals. Soda and beer cans. Cigarette boxes — those were just some of the things John Knight and his Greek fraternity brothers cleaned up off the streets in east Tupelo on Saturday morning.
It was all part of the Keep Tupelo Beautiful program, which works to inspire and inform residents to make their community better by preventing litter, promoting recycling and improving the city’s beauty and quality of life.
Members of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity-Omega Mu Mu Chapter of Tupelo said they’re all about community and unity, and they want to do their part in making the city a better place.
“It’s all about keeping Tupelo beautiful,” Knight said. “So, we’re just out here volunteering. We believe in community service and helping the city out. We’re all about making the city a better place.”
The fraternity split into groups and walked along opposite sides of the roadways from the Shell gas station on 105 County Road 1460 to Veterans Park, which is about a two-mile walk, to collect and separate trash and recyclables.
“We’re challenging other groups to do the same thing we’re doing,” Knight said. “Maybe the weekends, but we’re committing to do this once a month. We picked Veterans (Boulevard) today, but we’ll pick a street, a road, a highway or a neighborhood next.”
Tupelo resident and fraternity member Ray Shoemaker said giving back to the community is always a good feeling, and it’s what their organization is all about.
“It feels great,” Shoemaker said. “Our fraternity is the premiere community service project organization in Tupelo as we relate it to our vision, which is to give back to our community and make our community a better place than what it was when we arrived here. We formed our Chapter here in Tupelo in 2012 and our overall goal has been to make an impact in the community and to make the quality of life better for citizens here.”
The Greek organization said it wants to make a difference by not only picking up trash, but by doing other things in the community.
“We’re all about uplifting,” fraternity member Natdrick Jones said. “We’re about the kids. This past Christmas, we had a toy drive where we provided toys to about 20 families and for Thanksgiving we served dinner to about 15 families. So, we have other things we’re working on and we challenge other groups to make a difference.”
Fraternity member Kenneth Wayne said their organization has always been about doing community service in unity. He quoted scripture from the Book of Psalms in the Bible.
“Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity,” Wayne said. “That’s what we go by.”
The fraternity is challenging other local groups and Greek organizations to join them in helping keep the city clean.
“We’re going to be all around Tupelo so hopefully this will turn into a big thing, Knight added. “As we get to challenging people, we hope to get other entities and groups doing this also.”