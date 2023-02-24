Looking for a print copy? Feb 24, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CONTACT USPhone: 662-842-2611Email: digitalCome by: 1242 S Green Street | Tupelo, MSCopyright © 2023 Journal Inc., All rights reserved. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Publishing Telecommunications Media And Communication E-mail Recommended for you Weather Currently in Tupelo 49°F Rain Shower 56°F / 49°F 5 PM 50°F 6 PM 51°F 7 PM 51°F 8 PM 54°F 9 PM 54°F Trending Now No bond for Tupelo youth pastor charged with sexual battery Ole Miss, Kermit Davis part ways Bull shot: Shannon farmers offer reward for info on person shooting cattle Woman charged with aggravated assault in stabbing CRIME REPORTS: Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. The Session Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters © Copyright 2023 Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, 1242 S Green St Tupelo, MS | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.