High in the gray of a February sky, a ragged skein of snow geese tumbled over itself, the birds’ cackling
chatter echoing from cloud to ground and back. I watched them go and envied their
freedom.
They had come from the top of the world, left silent grass and freezing tundra behind and skated south ahead of winter, perchance to see the world.
They had followed the prairies as their creeks turned into rivers, and rivers many turned into one. Their own numbers in the sky mirrored waters below and their flocks doubled and quintupled and gained speed. They’d started south to be sure they’d feed, and they continued south to see they’d feed again. On a journey inspired by a promise of ice on the wind, they continued past the continent’s grain fields as they systematically wore out their welcomes. Even a gleaner’s bounty lasts only so long when so many others are gleaning, but plenty more lay ahead. They winged on.
When the big river slowed and the flat lands spread, when water gathered shallow by the sea, the birds followed suit and their thousands became hundreds and then dozens again, and these dozens moved southward over me.
Too high to decoy and too high to call, they traveled on toward the sunshine where the salt breezes blow. They passed over land that had watched summer die, watched harvest time come and go, and they’d be back by when the first green returned, when once again northward they’d go.
They rested where they wanted and left when they pleased, and knew a side of nature many feel but don’t know. They are the nomad’s own wandering call.
“You ever wonder where the expression, ‘Lost as a goose’ comes from?” the Old Man asked, and I said I didn’t know.
“There’s nothing more lonesome sounding that one goose off by itself, honking all over the sky, trying to find where it belongs,” he said.
“Why do they carry on so much when they’re together, then?” I asked. “They’re certainly not lost when they’re in a crowd of thousands.”
“Maybe they all remember what it’s like to feel lost and don’t want to risk feeling that way again,” he said. “That’s the thing about geese: they don’t do well all alone. They’re not cut out for it. Unlike some people I know.”
“How do you know if you’ll do well alone?” I asked.
“No way other than to try it on and see how it fits,” he said. “You’ve never sounded very lost to me.”