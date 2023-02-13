Love in the air Photos by Adam Robison I Daily Journal Feb 13, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email 1 of 4 Keena Cayson, a delivery driver at Bishop's Flower Shop in Tupelo, keeps her delivery list in order before loading up her van full with flowers for Valentine's Day on Monday morning. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Heather Bryant, a floral designer at Bishop's Flower Shop in Tupelo, prepares orders for Valentine's Day on Monday morning. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Brenda Shumpert, owner of Bishop's Flower Shop in Tupelo, does some last minute checks on flower and gift items that are waiting to be delivered for Valentine's Day on Monday morning. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Customer's orders wait to be delivered from Bishop's Flower Shop in Tupelo on Monday. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Weather Currently in Tupelo 57°F Clear 70°F / 31°F 7 PM 56°F 8 PM 53°F 9 PM 50°F 10 PM 48°F 11 PM 47°F Trending Now Slowly dying while trapped in a Kroger parking lot An offensive coordinator at 24, Eli Johnson is excited for the opportunity Favre points finger at former governor in motion to dismiss welfare lawsuit Taking a look at Ole Miss' projected lineup Adroit Cutlery: Duo moves from the kitchen to the shop to make custom knives Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. The Session Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters © Copyright 2023 Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, 1242 S Green St Tupelo, MS | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.