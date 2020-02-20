BALDWYN • Clark Richey believes 80 percent of the songs ever written deal with love or romance.
“Whether it’s falling into love, falling out of love, breaking up, making up – it’s all about love,” he said.
Richey will perform love songs with the band Big Tony and The Gentrys on Friday and Saturday nights at Baldwyn’s Claude Gentry Theatre. They’ll host “Love or Something Like It,” a musical revue of love songs and even some anti-love songs.
Tickets for the 7 p.m. shows are $15 per person and are available through Eventbrite.com.
Richey said the original idea for the revue was to have a love-themed concert on Valentine’s Day.
“But the actual date of Valentine’s night – it’s a little difficult to have a show of that kind and get a good audience,” he said. “So, we thought we’ll go ahead with it and we’ll get people to give their Valentines tickets to this show as their connection to the Valentine holiday.”
In addition to Big Tony and The Gentrys (Anthony Hopper, Amye Gousset, Leah Petty, Barney Davis, Amy Davis, Paul Langley, and Richey), special guest singers and musicians will join in.
“We’ve got a diverse group of people coming in to sing and play,” he said. “What intrigues me about the show is that you can go through all different genres of music. It gives the musicians and singers here an opportunity to do a lot of songs they’ve wanted to do.”
In addition to the romantic songs, Richey said there will be tunes for anyone who’s just not feeling the love.
“We’ve got some breakup songs,” he said. “There are songs when one person loves somebody, but they can’t get their attention or that person doesn’t love them back. Some of those songs are in there, too.”