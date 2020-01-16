LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda will be the new head football coach at Baylor, which opens the 2020 season against Ole Miss.
Aranda, 43, will be a head coach for the first time. He succeeds Matt Rhule, who left on Jan. 7 to become coach of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.
Joe Brady, LSU's passing game coordinator this season, will be offensive coordinator for the Panthers under Rhule.
Aranda spent the last four seasons at LSU, becoming the nation’s highest-paid college assistant at $2.5 million a season. He began his career as a California high school junior varsity coach in 1995 and spent the 2007 season as linebackers coach at Delta State.
Baylor opens next season against Ole Miss and its new head coach, Lane Kiffin, on Sept. 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston.