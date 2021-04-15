The Tupelo Luncheon Civitan Club celebrated its 72nd birthday during its weekly meeting April 8 at The Anchor Church in Verona. The Luncheon Civitans have followed the Civitan motto of being "builders of good citizenship" since 1949. The club continues to raise money to support projects benefitting the people of Lee County and the Civitan International Research Center in Birmingham.
Luncheon Civitans celebrate 72nd birthday
Bobby Pepper
Reporter
Bobby covers entertainment and lifestyles for the Daily Journal.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
Latest Posts
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.