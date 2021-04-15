The Tupelo Luncheon Civitan Club celebrated its 72nd birthday during its weekly meeting April 8 at The Anchor Church in Verona. The Luncheon Civitans have followed the Civitan motto of being "builders of good citizenship" since 1949. The club continues to raise money to support projects benefitting the people of Lee County and the Civitan International Research Center in Birmingham.

bobby.pepper@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus