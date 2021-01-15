In the summer of my 10th year, my mother decided that she wanted to get her Master’s Degree from Northwestern State in Natchitoches, Louisiana. Since she taught school, she had to take most of her courses during the summer. She had two handicaps in doing this however: my younger brother, Rick, and me. So, she decided to rent an apartment in Natchitoches that summer and enroll Rick and me in summer school at the college lab school, where aspiring teachers practiced on kids on like us. Rick and I grudgingly agreed to go to classes in the mornings if we could swim in the college pool in the afternoons.
One of the courses that I took at summer school was Industrial Arts. In this course, Industrial Arts majors from the college taught us how to build things like birdhouses and use things like coping saws. At least, they tried to teach us how to use them. This was my first introduction to the coping saw. The earnest young instructors explained that a coping saw was designed to saw around corners and curves. It may have been designed to do so, but it would never do it for me. If I wasn’t careful and put too much pressure on the little blade, it would snap in two. In fact, I snapped one in three one day. I could never cope with the coping saw. The young industrial arts majors never knew what to do with a klutz like me. Several of them sweated through a long, hot summer and then quietly changed their majors for the fall. As reasons for changing their majors, they listed the coping saw and me.
Dr. James Carter said that he once saw an interesting advertisement in the office equipment section of the classified ads. The heading of the ad said in bold print: “For Sale: Coping Machine.” Dr. Carter said that he was reasonably sure that this was a typographical error – that what was really for sale was a “Copy Machine.” Dr. Carter added, however, “Wouldn’t it be interesting if we could buy a ‘coping machine’?”
A “coping machine” sounds like a wonderful idea. In fact, I am sure that it would be a very hot-selling item here at the beginning of this new year. All of us need some help in coping with the stresses of life.
One distraught mother offered a slightly different translation of a well-known verse of scripture. After dealing with her children all day, she said, “My cope runneth over.” It does for all us sooner or later. We stand in need of the sustaining grace of God. The good news is that He has promised that His grace is sufficient for us (2 Cor. 12:9). He will give us grace to cope with the challenges of life.