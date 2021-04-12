ABERDEEN • Jury selection for the trial of Monroe County man accused of murdering woman is scheduled to begin early next week.
Bryan Lyons faces a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the 2013 death of Teresa Ewing. Jury selection for his trial is set to begin Monday, April 19, in Monroe County Circuit Court in Aberdeen. The trial itself is currently set to start the following day.
Ewing was last seen by family members on Aug. 25, 2013. Her remains were discovered 19 days later in a wooden area alongside Peacock Alley.
Lyons was indicted by grand jury in 2016 and charged with first-degree murder in 2016.
Judge Michael P. Mills Jr. will preside over the case. Lyons is being represented by Monroe County felony public defender Chris Bauer.