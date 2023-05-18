If there’s one thing that unites us all, it’s not faith or politics, backgrounds or choice of music. It’s food.
As any proper Southern host will tell you as you fruitlessly attempt to wave away an offer of snacks, “You gotta eat.”
Good food nourishes both body and soul. How many times have you turned to your favorite food to improve or enhance your mood ... a bowl of your favorite childhood ice cream when you’re sad, a slice or two of pizza when you’re celebrating with friends? How often have you shed the day’s frustrations over a sizzling pan or inside a cloud of grill-smoke? How many of you refuse to sit down to a movie without a bowl of popcorn at hand?
Date nights, weddings, funerals, reunions, parties ... food is at the heart of every occasion.
As we do every year here at Mud & Mag, we dedicate our summer issue to the joy of a good meal. We’ll head over to Houston for a stop at Saxon’s Drive-In, a little place that’s been serving burgers, fries and more for over 50 years. Then, we’ll hop in the car for a road trip down to Sandy Hook, Mississippi, where we’ll visit Smitty’s Super Service, a one-of-a-kind attraction filled with memorabilia from a unique part of American restaurant history. For those who don’t care to travel, we’ve got some delectable summer recipes you can make from home, and some advice on ways to resupply your liquor cabinet.
No matter your taste, you’ll doubtless find something to enjoy in the pages ahead. We hope you’ve brought your appetite; it’s time to dig in.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
counties, Lee and Pontotoc.
* WHEN...Until 345 PM CDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 140 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tupelo, Verona, Furrs, Troy, Palmetto, Bissell, Old Union and
George P Cossar State Park.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&