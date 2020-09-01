JACKSON • The Mississippi Arts Commission has awarded nearly $1.3 million in funding to artists and arts programs across the state for fiscal year 2021, which began July 1.
Awards were made in 76 Mississippi House of Representatives districts and 46 state Senate districts, to 133 organizations and schools and to 66 individual artists. Recipients include organizations, schools and artists in eight Northeast Mississippi counties: Alcorn, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc and Union.
Recipients will benefit in a number of ways, including operating support for museums and community arts centers, arts integration and guest artist presentations in schools and continuing education and supplies for working artists.
“Though the arts have been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are encouraged by the artful ways people have adapted to continue to enliven and serve communities, and we are truly grateful to be able to provide grants to these worthy organizations and talented individuals,” said Malcolm White, executive director of MAC. “We also thank the Mississippi Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts for providing these funds that will undoubtedly infuse communities in the state with inspiration and creative spirit.”
In addition to making direct grants, MAC accepted 25 schools into its Mississippi Whole Schools program in fiscal year 2021. The program provides educators with intensive professional development for integrating the arts across the curriculum.
MAC also approved 29 artists and performing groups for inclusion in its Artist Roster and Teaching Artist Roster, which features many of the best artists and arts educators working in the state. The Artist Roster is updated annually on MAC’s website, and the newest edition will be available this fall.
For a full list of grantees, visit https://arts.ms.gov/fy2021-grant-recipients/. For more information on MAC’s grant programs, Artist Roster and other services, visit the agency’s website at arts.ms.gov.
Below is a listing of Northeast Mississippi recipients in each category:
INDIVIDUAL ARTIST
FELLOWSHIP
Antoinette Badenhorst
County: Lee
Grant Awarded: $3,700
Description: for a Visual Artist Fellowship
Genre: Ceramics
Andi Bedsworth
County: Lafayette
Grant Awarded: $3,700
Description: for a Folk Arts Fellowship
Genre: Quilting
Kenny Brown
County: Marshall
Grant Awarded: $3,700
Description: for a Folk Arts Fellowship
Genre: Blues Guitar
Beth Ann Fennelly
County: Lafayette
Grant Awarded: $3,700
Description: For a Literary Artist Fellowship
Genre: Fiction
Philip Jackson
County: Pontotoc
Grant Awarded: $3,700
Description: for a Visual Artist Fellowship
Genre: Painting
Mary Miller
County: Lafayette
Grant Awarded: $3,700
Description: for a Literary Artist Fellowship
Genre: Fiction
Glenn Payne
County: Union
Grant Awarded: $3,700
Description: for a Media Artist Fellowship
Genre: Film
Catherine Pierce
County: Oktibbeha
Grant Awarded: $3,700
Description: for a Literary Artist Fellowship
Genre: Poetry
Keith Stewart
County: Lafayette
Grant Awarded: $3,700
Description: for a Folk Arts Fellowship
Genre: Pottery
INDIVIDUAL ARTIST ROSTER APPROVED APPLICANTS
Antoinette Badenhorst
County: Lee
Genre: Ceramics
Koos Badenhorst
County: Lee
Genre: Photography
Rosangela Yasbec Sebba
County: Oktibbeha
Genre: Piano
TEACHING ARTIST ROSTER APPROVED APPLICANTS
Antoinette Badenhorst
County: Lee
Mary Frances Massey
County: Lee
Gail Morton
County: Pontotoc
INDIVIDUAL PROJECT GRANTS
John W. Bateman
County: Oktibbeha
Grant Awarded: $1,800
Description: to produce a short film
FOLK ARTIST APPRENTICESHIP
RECIPIENTS
Kenny Brown
County: Marshall
Grant Awarded: $2,000
Genre: Blues guitar
Garry Burnside
County: Marshall
Grant Awarded: $2,000
Genre: Blues guitar
ORGANIZATION OPERATING GRANT RECIPIENTS
Corinth Theatre-Arts
County: Alcorn
Grant Awarded: $10,200
Friends of Thacker Mountain Radio, Inc.
County: Lafayette
Grant Awarded: $12,000
GumTtree Museum of Art
County: Lee
Grant Awarded: $11,000
Harrisburg Cultural and Social Services Center Inc dba Link Centre
County: Lee
Grant Awarded: $16,400
Oxford Film Festival
County: Lafayette
Grant Awarded: $16,100
Starkville Community Theatre
County: Oktibbeha
Grant Awarded: $12,000
Tupelo Ballet
County: Lee
Grant Awarded: $12,000
Tupelo Symphony Orchestra, DBA North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra
County: Lee
Grant Awarded: $17,900
Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, Inc.
County: Lafayette
Grant Awarded: $16,400
ORGANIZATION OPERATING GRANT RECIPIENTS: YEAR-TWO APPLICATION
Starkville Area Arts Council
County: Oktibbeha
Grant Awarded: $13,000
ORGANIZATION PROJECT GRANT RECIPIENTS
Aberdeen Main Street Inc.
County: Monroe
Grant Awarded: $1,500
Description: to present a Youth Sewing Summer Camp
Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi
County: Lee
Grant Awarded: $4,300
Description: to support the ballroom dance program
Civic Ballet, Inc.
County: Lee
Grant Awarded: $4,300
Description: to support a ballet performance of The Wizard of Oz
CREATE Foundation
County: Lee
Grant Awarded: $4,300
Description: to support Dancing with the King
Holly Springs Main Street Chamber
County: Marshall
Grant Awarded: $4,300
Description: to support the Blues Alley Music Series
LINK, the Healthy Communities/Healthy Youth Initiative of Corinth-Alcorn County, Inc.
County: Alcorn
Grant Awarded: $4,300
Description: to support Arts Infusion Project
Magnolia Independent Film Festival
County: Oktibbeha
Grant Awarded: $4,000
Description: to present the Magnolia Independent Film Festival
Mississippi Presenters’ Network
County: Lafayette
Grant Awarded: $3,800
Description: to support professional development workshops for arts presenters
Mississippi State University Libraries
County: Oktibbeha
Grant Awarded: $4,300
Description: to support the Charles Templeton Ragtime Jazz Festival
Mississippi State University, Department of English
County: Oktibbeha
Grant Awarded: $3,800
Description: to support a writer in residency program
MSU Foundation fbo Starkville-MSU Symphony’s Programs for Children
County: Oktibbeha
Grant Awarded: $4,300
Description: to support a series of symphonic performances
North Mississippi Hill Country Picnic, Inc
County: Marshall
Grant Awarded: $4,300
Description: to present the North Mississippi Hill Country Picnic
Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors
County: Oktibbeha
Grant Awarded: $4,300
Description: to support the Unity Park Arts Initiative
Oxford Civic Chorus
County: Lafayette
Grant Awarded: $1,500
Description: to fund reduced-cost membership and purchase choral attire
Oxford Community Market
County: Lafayette
Grant Awarded: $4,300
Description: to present “Music at the (Oxford Community) Market
Oxford Juneteenth Festival
County: Lafayette
Grant Awarded: $2,500
Description: to present the Oxford Juneteenth Festival
Plantersville Middle School
County: Lee
Grant Awarded: $2,900
Description: to support ballroom dance program
Tallahatchie Arts Council
County: Union
Grant Awarded: $1,000
Description: to celebrate local folklore through writing, art, and storytelling
Tupelo Public School District
County: Lee
Grant Awarded: $3,800
Description: to support arts integrated dance instruction
Yocona International Folk Festival
County: Lafayette
Grant Awarded: $4,300
Description: to present the Oxford Fiber Arts Festival
APPROVED WHOLE SCHOOLS APPLICANTS
Lee County: Carver Elementary, Joyner Elementary, King Early Childhood Education Center, Lawhon Elementary School, Lawndale Elementary School, Milam Elementary School, Parkway Elementary School, Pierce Street Elementary, Plantersville Middle School, Rankin Elementary, Tupelo Middle School.
Pontotoc County: Pontotoc Elementary School
APPROVED MODEL WHOLE SCHOOLS APPLICANTS
Lee County: Thomas Street Elementary School