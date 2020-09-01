JACKSON • The Mississippi Arts Commission has awarded nearly $1.3 million in funding to artists and arts programs across the state for fiscal year 2021, which began July 1.

Awards were made in 76 Mississippi House of Representatives districts and 46 state Senate districts, to 133 organizations and schools and to 66 individual artists. Recipients include organizations, schools and artists in eight Northeast Mississippi counties: Alcorn, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc and Union.

Recipients will benefit in a number of ways, including operating support for museums and community arts centers, arts integration and guest artist presentations in schools and continuing education and supplies for working artists.

“Though the arts have been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are encouraged by the artful ways people have adapted to continue to enliven and serve communities, and we are truly grateful to be able to provide grants to these worthy organizations and talented individuals,” said Malcolm White, executive director of MAC. “We also thank the Mississippi Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts for providing these funds that will undoubtedly infuse communities in the state with inspiration and creative spirit.”

In addition to making direct grants, MAC accepted 25 schools into its Mississippi Whole Schools program in fiscal year 2021. The program provides educators with intensive professional development for integrating the arts across the curriculum.

MAC also approved 29 artists and performing groups for inclusion in its Artist Roster and Teaching Artist Roster, which features many of the best artists and arts educators working in the state. The Artist Roster is updated annually on MAC’s website, and the newest edition will be available this fall.

For a full list of grantees, visit https://arts.ms.gov/fy2021-grant-recipients/. For more information on MAC’s grant programs, Artist Roster and other services, visit the agency’s website at arts.ms.gov.

Below is a listing of Northeast Mississippi recipients in each category:

INDIVIDUAL ARTIST

FELLOWSHIP

Antoinette Badenhorst

County: Lee

Grant Awarded: $3,700

Description: for a Visual Artist Fellowship

Genre: Ceramics

Andi Bedsworth

County: Lafayette

Grant Awarded: $3,700

Description: for a Folk Arts Fellowship

Genre: Quilting

Kenny Brown

County: Marshall

Grant Awarded: $3,700

Description: for a Folk Arts Fellowship

Genre: Blues Guitar

Beth Ann Fennelly

County: Lafayette

Grant Awarded: $3,700

Description: For a Literary Artist Fellowship

Genre: Fiction

Philip Jackson

County: Pontotoc

Grant Awarded: $3,700

Description: for a Visual Artist Fellowship

Genre: Painting

Mary Miller

County: Lafayette

Grant Awarded: $3,700

Description: for a Literary Artist Fellowship

Genre: Fiction

Glenn Payne

County: Union

Grant Awarded: $3,700

Description: for a Media Artist Fellowship

Genre: Film

Catherine Pierce

County: Oktibbeha

Grant Awarded: $3,700

Description: for a Literary Artist Fellowship

Genre: Poetry

Keith Stewart

County: Lafayette

Grant Awarded: $3,700

Description: for a Folk Arts Fellowship

Genre: Pottery

INDIVIDUAL ARTIST ROSTER APPROVED APPLICANTS

Antoinette Badenhorst

County: Lee

Genre: Ceramics

Koos Badenhorst

County: Lee

Genre: Photography

Rosangela Yasbec Sebba

County: Oktibbeha

Genre: Piano

TEACHING ARTIST ROSTER APPROVED APPLICANTS

Antoinette Badenhorst

County: Lee

Mary Frances Massey

County: Lee

Gail Morton

County: Pontotoc

INDIVIDUAL PROJECT GRANTS

John W. Bateman

County: Oktibbeha

Grant Awarded: $1,800

Description: to produce a short film

FOLK ARTIST APPRENTICESHIP

RECIPIENTS

Kenny Brown

County: Marshall

Grant Awarded: $2,000

Genre: Blues guitar

Garry Burnside

County: Marshall

Grant Awarded: $2,000

Genre: Blues guitar

ORGANIZATION OPERATING GRANT RECIPIENTS

Corinth Theatre-Arts

County: Alcorn

Grant Awarded: $10,200

Friends of Thacker Mountain Radio, Inc.

County: Lafayette

Grant Awarded: $12,000

GumTtree Museum of Art

County: Lee

Grant Awarded: $11,000

Harrisburg Cultural and Social Services Center Inc dba Link Centre

County: Lee

Grant Awarded: $16,400

Oxford Film Festival

County: Lafayette

Grant Awarded: $16,100

Starkville Community Theatre

County: Oktibbeha

Grant Awarded: $12,000

Tupelo Ballet

County: Lee

Grant Awarded: $12,000

Tupelo Symphony Orchestra, DBA North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra

County: Lee

Grant Awarded: $17,900

Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, Inc.

County: Lafayette

Grant Awarded: $16,400

ORGANIZATION OPERATING GRANT RECIPIENTS: YEAR-TWO APPLICATION

Starkville Area Arts Council

County: Oktibbeha

Grant Awarded: $13,000

ORGANIZATION PROJECT GRANT RECIPIENTS

Aberdeen Main Street Inc.

County: Monroe

Grant Awarded: $1,500

Description: to present a Youth Sewing Summer Camp

Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi

County: Lee

Grant Awarded: $4,300

Description: to support the ballroom dance program

Civic Ballet, Inc.

County: Lee

Grant Awarded: $4,300

Description: to support a ballet performance of The Wizard of Oz

CREATE Foundation

County: Lee

Grant Awarded: $4,300

Description: to support Dancing with the King

Holly Springs Main Street Chamber

County: Marshall

Grant Awarded: $4,300

Description: to support the Blues Alley Music Series

LINK, the Healthy Communities/Healthy Youth Initiative of Corinth-Alcorn County, Inc.

County: Alcorn

Grant Awarded: $4,300

Description: to support Arts Infusion Project

Magnolia Independent Film Festival

County: Oktibbeha

Grant Awarded: $4,000

Description: to present the Magnolia Independent Film Festival

Mississippi Presenters’ Network

County: Lafayette

Grant Awarded: $3,800

Description: to support professional development workshops for arts presenters

Mississippi State University Libraries

County: Oktibbeha

Grant Awarded: $4,300

Description: to support the Charles Templeton Ragtime Jazz Festival

Mississippi State University, Department of English

County: Oktibbeha

Grant Awarded: $3,800

Description: to support a writer in residency program

MSU Foundation fbo Starkville-MSU Symphony’s Programs for Children

County: Oktibbeha

Grant Awarded: $4,300

Description: to support a series of symphonic performances

North Mississippi Hill Country Picnic, Inc

County: Marshall

Grant Awarded: $4,300

Description: to present the North Mississippi Hill Country Picnic

Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors

County: Oktibbeha

Grant Awarded: $4,300

Description: to support the Unity Park Arts Initiative

Oxford Civic Chorus

County: Lafayette

Grant Awarded: $1,500

Description: to fund reduced-cost membership and purchase choral attire

Oxford Community Market

County: Lafayette

Grant Awarded: $4,300

Description: to present “Music at the (Oxford Community) Market

Oxford Juneteenth Festival

County: Lafayette

Grant Awarded: $2,500

Description: to present the Oxford Juneteenth Festival

Plantersville Middle School

County: Lee

Grant Awarded: $2,900

Description: to support ballroom dance program

Tallahatchie Arts Council

County: Union

Grant Awarded: $1,000

Description: to celebrate local folklore through writing, art, and storytelling

Tupelo Public School District

County: Lee

Grant Awarded: $3,800

Description: to support arts integrated dance instruction

Yocona International Folk Festival

County: Lafayette

Grant Awarded: $4,300

Description: to present the Oxford Fiber Arts Festival

APPROVED WHOLE SCHOOLS APPLICANTS

Lee County: Carver Elementary, Joyner Elementary, King Early Childhood Education Center, Lawhon Elementary School, Lawndale Elementary School, Milam Elementary School, Parkway Elementary School, Pierce Street Elementary, Plantersville Middle School, Rankin Elementary, Tupelo Middle School.

Pontotoc County: Pontotoc Elementary School

APPROVED MODEL WHOLE SCHOOLS APPLICANTS

Lee County: Thomas Street Elementary School

