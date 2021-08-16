Lou and Larry McQuary went to the Smoky Mountains August 11-15. The first day they went to Chimney's Roadside Park and ate a picnic lunch beside the bubbling mountain stream. Then they went to Cade's Cove. They knew it was the wrong time of day to see much wildlife and sure enough there weren't any animals in the meadow. They usually see lots of deer, turkey, and other small wildlife but nothing was stirring. They had never been this late in the season before and didn't realize how the hot weather would keep them from coming out during the daytime. But they were delightfully surprised when they saw a lot of cars pulled over on the trail. Four bear had been spotted in a wild cherry tree, a mamma bear and 3 cubs. The mamma bear was "going to town" eating wild cherries and every time she would move to a new branch, the whole tree would shake. The cubs were very agile, climbing around easily. The bears were aware they had company. Every so often they would gaze down at the crowd that had gathered and would just keep on munching. It didn't seem to bother them at all that there was quite an audience enjoying their presence. The wild berries are very small, but that didn't seem to discourage the bears. It was obvious that they were thoroughly enjoying the treat. The McQuarys have been to the mountains several times and have never had such an up close and natural encounter with bears. so this was an exciting adventure.
The second day they went to Parrot Mountain which is close to Dollywood. They had never seen it advertised before but heard about it through a friend. It is a great place to get close to exotic tropical birds, hold them, and feed them. Toucans, parrots, hornbills, magpie, macaws, peacocks, cockatiels are some of the birds found at Parrot Mountain. In one area, the birds are in a garden where they roost on open perches and can be held and fed. Some of the birds are friendlier than others. The macaws are beautiful, but they don't want to be held but will eat from your hand. In another area, brightly colored lories flock to you when you feed them nectar that can be purchased from the staff. The landscaping is breathtaking and the grounds are well cared for. Parrot Mountain is open from early March until the last of November.
After leaving Parrot Mountain, they went to Tanger Outlet where they shopped at Lululemon, Carter's, and Vera Bradley. That night they went to the Hatfields and McCoys Dinner Show where they had a filling meal and enjoyed an entertaining show.
On the third day, they went to Anakeesta in downtown Gatlinburg. To get to the top of the mountains, they rode on lifts. On the way up, they saw a mamma bear and her cub scurrying up a tree. The AnaVista Tower, 60 feet tall, offered a scenic view of Gatlinburg and its mountains and forests. There were quite a few steps to climb to get to the top, but it was worth it. The Treetop Skywalk is 40-60 feet above the canopy floor where the McQuarys walked through 16 intertwined sky bridges. The walk was bumpy at times if they got very close to other hikers. This is the longest tree-based skywalk of its kind in North America and is made up of 880 feet of bridges. The landscaping was so creative. There were huge paint tubes with flowers of different colors spilling from the tubes. Areas that had been burned in fire of 2016 could be easily seen. So many other things were available to do on the mountain: all types of treehouse games, moving obstacle courses, splash pad, Rail Runner Mountain Coaster ride, and zip lining to name a few.
Favorite eating places were Cracker Barrel and Hard Rock Cafe.
Macedonia had its Homecoming on Sunday, but the crowd was low due to Covid cases and some members being in quarantine. The speaker came down with a fever so he was unable to make it. Bro. David preached in his place.
The Wednesday night Children's Ministry will begin Wednesday night, August 18. This is a change in time. TeamKids will be from 6-7pm and Children's Choir will be from 7-7:30pm. Ages for TeamKids is age 3-Grade 6.
Thought for the Week: Get rid of all bitterness. "I" is the key difference between a person who is bitter or better. Mamie McCullough