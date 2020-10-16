MADISON • Down goes No. 1.
Behind the combination of a stout defense and a strong rushing attack, Madison Central got past top-ranked Starkville 15-9 in a crucial Division 2-6A matchup.
There is now a three-way tie for second place with Starkville, Clinton and Madison Central now 4-1 in 2-6A play with three games left. Warren Central, which had a bye this week, is now in sole possession of first place.
“We our built around playing good defense, and when you do that you always have a chance,” said Madison Central coach Anthony Hart. “We thought we knew the run game was going to be tough early and then we threw Vic (Sutton) in the fire and did really good.”
Madison Central held Starkville to just 25 yards rushing.
“We had to just keep staying in the game, and the way the defense was playing we knew we had a chance,” Hart said. “Tonight we made plays when we had to make them.”
The first score of the game didn’t come until 9:47 left in the second quarter when Sutton, Madison Central’s quarterback, hit Creek Robertson on a 25-yard touchdown pass to give the Jaguars a 7-0 lead.
Starkville answered back with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Luke Altmyer to Sam Hunt, but the extra point was missed. Madison Central had a 7-6 lead with 2:38 left in the first half.
Missed opportunity
Starkville’s Ahmir Taylor recovered a fumble off a bad snap at the Madison Central 3-yard line, but a false start, a sack and an incomplete pass forced Starkville to settle for a Josh Eaves 26-yard field goal to take a 9-7 lead with 7:26 left in the fourth quarter.
Madison Central (6-2) returned the ensuing kickoff to the Starkville 44 and scored seven plays later when Sutton scrambled 10 yards to the pylon to put the Jaguars up 15-9 with 4:45 left in the game.
Madison Central running back Jackson Mize had 103 yards rushing to lead the rushing attack.
“It was a crazy game, and we were playing with a chip on our shoulder,” Sutton said. “I bounced outside and ran straight for the corner of the end zone and made it. Our offensive line did a really good job blocking, and running backs found the holes.”
On Starkville’s ensuing possession the Jackets got to the Madison 34 but turned the ball over on downs after Altmyer hit Kobe Larkin, who was pushed out of bounds a yard short of a first down.
Altmyer, a Florida State commit, had 227 yards passing with a touchdown to lead Starkville (6-1).
“I didn’t do a good enough job preparing our guys ready and we didn’t execute,” said Starkville coach Chris Jones. “We got to get better, and we have to play better than we did tonight, and I take the blame.”