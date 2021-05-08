1-10
Cannon Floyd;112;10;51:10;Greenfield TN
Jack Thomas Chavers;425;2;1:50:05;Pontotoc
11-13
Ricardo Venegas;23;13;39:42;Corinth
Daniel Hudnall;40;12;42:05;Memphis
Landon Floyd;42;12;42:26;Greenfield TN
Jesus Arguello;44;12;42:44; Corinth
Jose Arguello;134;11;52:21;Corinth
Layn Burney;147;13;53:31;Tupelo
14-19
Taylor Brown;11;14;35:01;Tupelo
Jaheim Bridges;12;16;35:04;Tupelo
JT Posey;15;18;36:01;Tupelo
Lukas Dykes;16;16;36:22;Tupelo
Causey Simmons;18;18;36:30;Tupelo
Bounds Simmons;24;15;39:51;Tupelo
Elijah Park;26;16;40:02;Tupelo
Will Crawford;28;16;40:12;Saltillo
Harrison Wampler;39;15;42:04;Belden
Jon Scott;47;15;43:10;New Albany
Logan Medlock;48;15;43:21;Saltillo
Jon Snow;55;17;43:54;Tupelo
Tice Timmons;64;15;45:39;Saltillo
Cooper Waters;69;15;46:20;Tupelo
Julio Arguello;73;16;46:44;Corinth
John Curtis Hightower;97;14;49:37;Tupelo
Branson Taylor;390;14;1:26:37;Guntown
20-24
Alex Shah;10;20;34:58;Homewood AL
Trevor Godwin;30;23;40:37;Rienzi
Mitchell Storm;54;23;43:45;Tupelo
Josh Blackmon;62;24;45:13;Tupelo
Zach Dudas;71;24;46:42;Tupelo
Jack Rogers;121;24;51:25;Tupelo
Robert Halbert;122;24;51:27;Olive Branch
Max Hill;191;20;56:38;Tupelo
Tucker Witt;197;20;57:04;Mooreville
Colby Wood;360;21;1:17:05;Mooreville
Lane Winter;362;21;1:17:11;Mooreville
25-29
Josh Evans;9;25;34:18;Montevallo AL
Jordan Poche;13;26;35:12;Mobile AL
Matthew Lee;20;27;37:37;Jonesborough TN
Howard Summers;45;29;42:51;Oxford
Matthew Belew;63;27;45:13;Decatur AL
Harris Nickoles;66;27;45:58;Northport AL
Eli Scott;77;26;47:25;Tupelo
Landon Burwell;84;25;48:19;Belden
Devan Richardson;93;29;49:13;Tupelo
Drew Ballard;100;25;50:04;Tupelo
Hunter McCalister;101;25;50:18;Corinth
Cody Russell;124;29;51:49;Pontotoc
John Hampton Hughes Jr;128;29;52:02;Tupelo
Jesus Solis;129;29;52:03;Fulton
Dewayne Thompson;133;25;52:19;Fulton
Matt Peugh;148;28;53:32;Mooreville
John Mathis;224;27;59:00;Tupelo
Christopher Scott;279;25;1:04:50;Belden
Skyler Herring;319;29;1:10:14;Nashville
Steven Peden;410;25;1:37:27;Ecru
30-34
Jeremy Provence;7;30;33:40;Muscle Shoals AL
A.R. Hight;22;31;39:04;Corinth
Charles Austin Huffman;25;33;39:51;Jackson
McKenzie Weatherford;33;30;40:59;Tupelo
Ian Pierson;70;33;46:25;Saltillo
Ty Hardin;107;32;50:53;Tupelo
Mitch Heltman;117;31;51:20;Memphis
Scott Olmsted;119;32;51:20;East Falmouth MA
Fred Hadley;127;34;51:58;Tupelo
John Gatlin;136;30;52:24;Tupelo
Matt Bracken;173;32;55:38;Saltillo
Kyle Robbins;175;31;55:50;Booneville
Justin Kelly;177;32;55:53;Tupelo
Ben Mathis;225;34;59:05;Tupelo
Blaine Prince;253;31;1:01:15;Tupelo
Auston Nolan;257;31;1:01:37;Tupelo
Drew McDonald;274;34;1:04:10;Saltillo
Kenneth Hill;317;32;1:09:51;Ripley
Chase Wilkerson;325;30;1:10:44;Tupelo
Bradley Michae;408;30;1:37:15;Starkville
Cody Huff;411;31;1:37:57;Tupelo
35-39
Adam Morris;37;37;41:49;Tupelo
Jake Metcalfe;38;36;41:56;Tupelo
Brandon Guy;41;35;42:06;Cottondale AL
Keilum Griffin;51;38;43:34;Northport AL
Charlie Buckley;60;38;45:00;Tupelo
Brad Greenhaw;61;37;45:02;Tupelo
Joaquin Hidalgo;80;35;47:58;Tupelo
John Ballard;89;35;48:43;Tupelo
Billy Kyle;95;38;49:29;Tupelo
Nate Alexander;99;38;49:43;Corinth
Timmy Paul Farish;120;36;51:23;Louisville
Robert Pruitt;123;35;51:33;Mooreville
Randle Boyd;140;36;52:55;Ripley
Kirk Chism;180;35;55:59;Saltillo
Cole Verrell;226;38;59:08;Tupelo
Matthew Wiley;268;38;1:03:04;Belden
Vernon Rayford;271;39;1:03:26;Belden
Justin Byrd;277;35;1:04:38;Saltillo
Jesse Walson;302;35;1:07:51;Tupelo
Jon Richardson;351;38;1:14:41;Corinth
40-44
Fred Kosgei;19;44;36:38;Birmingham
Clay Evans;59;40;44:54;Plantersville
West Cordell;68;40;46:14;Belden
William Scarborough;75;42;47:10;Booneville
Chris Hussey;96;40;49:33;Tupelo
Chris Gurner;103;41;50:36;Shannon
Peter Mellen;132;40;52:08;Memphis
Marcus Clegg;139;40;52:54;Tupelo
Jason Beck;153;43;54:04;Tupelo
Ben Beavers;183;41;56:14;Tupelo
Brandon Harwood;189;44;56:34;Saltillo
Reginald Thomas;194;42;56:49;Tupelo
Eli Tooley;196;42;56:52;Belmont
Jeffery Vanyperen;199;40;57:10;Amory
J.R. Mooneyhan;209;40;57:32;Saltillo
Talmadge Ray;216;40;58:09;Tupelo
Jace Wells;233;41;59:33;Amory
Chad Hill;272;40;1:03:58;Corinth
Greg Grimes;285;44;1:05:23;Tupelo
Paul Gilliland;296;44;1:07:21;Moulton AL
Timothy Hawkins;310;41;1:09:06;Guntown
Juan Ramirez;424;41;1:49:59;New Albany
45-49
Greg Windham;29;49;40:25;Booneville
Marcus Ueltschey;50;47;43:30;Tupelo
Randy Burt;85;49;48:21;Oxford
Brian Gordon;111;48;51:06;Amory
Clay Anthony;113;49;51:12;Blue Mountain
Kevin Harbour;116;45;51:19;Tupelo
Ryan Simmons;138;48;52:37;Tupelo
Larry Hill;145;46;53:26;Tupelo
Jeff Rinehart;146;46;53:28;Corinth
James Decker;150;47;53:39;Corinth
Rusty Palmer;154;45;54:11;Baldwyn
Scooter Noland;163;47;54:49;Tupelo
Jeffrey Holmes;234;47;59:38;Oxford
Jason Warren;251;45;1:00:53;Tupelo
Kelly Mims;261;49;1:02:14;Tupelo
Timothy Barton;293;45;1:06:55;Germantown TN
Jason Anthony;352;45;1:14:43;Tupelo
Gabe Rulewicz;368;46;1:18:54;Belden
Joey Wilkins;372;48;1:19:48;Corinth
50-54
Bobby Watts;32;53;40:53;Pontotoc
Roy Meeks;76;54;47:19;Northport AL
David Cates;78;54;47:43;Pontotoc
Craig Greenwood;87;52;48:34;Saltillo
John Darnell;92;53;49:08;Tupelo
Robby Rowland;110;51;51:06;Hickory Flat
Jason Dobbs;131;50;52:05;Tuscumbia AL
Bill Morgan;172;54;55:30;Pontotoc
Brad Womack;174;51;55:44;Tupelo
Ken Williams;198;52;57:07;Corinth
Chris Ausbon;217;50;58:10;Tupelo
Victor Fleitas;258;54;1:01:44;Tupelo
Philip Hearn;305;54;1:08:11;Blue Mountain
Keith Henley;340;54;1:12:30;Tupelo
Neal Sellers;355;51;1:15:52;Water Valley
James Henderson;358;54;1:16:42;Booneville
55-59
Keith Olson;36;57;41:18;Pacific Palisades CA
Eric Homberg;46;57;43:06;Beech Bluff TN
Terrance Owens;53;56;43:37;Tupelo
Whitten Ortega;57;56;44:34;Collierville TN
Jim Ray;72;57;46:43;Maben
Gregory Lucas;88;58;48:41;Fulton
Wade Holland;118;58;51:20;Pontotoc
Sterling Akers;142;59;53:09;Booneville
Ricky Nickoles;201;59;57:13;Northport AL
Rick Tudor;204;57;57:26;Tupelo
James Jones;213;55;57:59;Olive Branch
David Friloux;219;58;58:15;Tupelo
Kenny Hill;232;56;59:27;Ripley
Andy Clemmer;254;56;1:01:18;New Albany
Kyle Spurgeon;260;56;1:01:50;Jackson TN
Jeff Snyde;273;57;1:04:05;Saltillo
Brian Friloux;299;56;1:07:41;Belden
Curtis Bailey;304;57;1:08:07;Jackson
Mark Sanders;314;59;1:09:36;Bailey
Phillip Duke;322;58;1:10:32;Blue Springs
Russell Fox;335;55;1:11:24;Tupelo
Allie Martin;359;56;1:16:54;Tupelo
Brock Thompson;380;56;1:22:05;Corinth
Dan Davis;382;57;1:22:49;Tupelo
60-64
Glenn Hudnall;52;60;43:36;Memphis
Lee Duncan;108;62;50:57;Tupelo
Robbie McCord;166;63;55:03;Pontotoc
Perry Rather;231;63;59:26;Fulton
David Minnis;275;60;1:04:22;Tupelo
John Huey;281;61;1:05:12;Belden
Jim Goodwin;329;62;1:10:54;Belden
David Jolly;378;61;1:21:57;Olive Branch
Os Barnes;398;64;1:30:01;Tupelo
Andy Blanchard;405;62;1:36:12;Saltillo
65-69
Aaron Washington;67;66;45:58;Clarksdale
David Cook;178;66;55:56;Ripley
Bernard Temple;291;66;1:06:15;Pisgah AL
John Sullivan;295;68;1:07:13;Mantee
Darrell Shows;303;69;1:08:03;West Point
Ricky Ford;307;66;1:08:36;Booneville
Johnny Peters;337;66;1:11:37;Columbus
Danny Sheffield;347;66;1:13:38;Tupelo
Roger Anglin;365;65;1:17:48;Saltillo
70-98
Hal Leslie;221;75;58:28;Saltillo
David Neilsen;246;74;1:00:28;Saltillo
Jerry McBride;297;82;1:07:23;Baldwyn
Kenneth Williams;348;79;1:13:49;Corinth
Randy McCoy;364;71;1:17:34;Tupelo
Jimmy Burcham;404;84;1:34:25;Mooreville