1-10

Cannon Floyd;112;10;51:10;Greenfield TN

Jack Thomas Chavers;425;2;1:50:05;Pontotoc

11-13

Ricardo Venegas;23;13;39:42;Corinth

Daniel Hudnall;40;12;42:05;Memphis 

Landon Floyd;42;12;42:26;Greenfield TN 

Jesus Arguello;44;12;42:44; Corinth 

Jose Arguello;134;11;52:21;Corinth 

Layn Burney;147;13;53:31;Tupelo 

14-19

Taylor Brown;11;14;35:01;Tupelo 

Jaheim Bridges;12;16;35:04;Tupelo 

JT Posey;15;18;36:01;Tupelo

Lukas Dykes;16;16;36:22;Tupelo 

Causey Simmons;18;18;36:30;Tupelo 

Bounds Simmons;24;15;39:51;Tupelo 

Elijah Park;26;16;40:02;Tupelo 

Will Crawford;28;16;40:12;Saltillo 

Harrison Wampler;39;15;42:04;Belden

Jon Scott;47;15;43:10;New Albany

Logan Medlock;48;15;43:21;Saltillo

Jon Snow;55;17;43:54;Tupelo 

Tice Timmons;64;15;45:39;Saltillo

Cooper Waters;69;15;46:20;Tupelo

Julio Arguello;73;16;46:44;Corinth

John Curtis Hightower;97;14;49:37;Tupelo

Branson Taylor;390;14;1:26:37;Guntown 

20-24

Alex Shah;10;20;34:58;Homewood AL

Trevor Godwin;30;23;40:37;Rienzi

Mitchell Storm;54;23;43:45;Tupelo

Josh Blackmon;62;24;45:13;Tupelo

Zach Dudas;71;24;46:42;Tupelo

Jack Rogers;121;24;51:25;Tupelo

Robert Halbert;122;24;51:27;Olive Branch

Max Hill;191;20;56:38;Tupelo

Tucker Witt;197;20;57:04;Mooreville

Colby Wood;360;21;1:17:05;Mooreville

Lane Winter;362;21;1:17:11;Mooreville 

25-29

Josh Evans;9;25;34:18;Montevallo AL

Jordan Poche;13;26;35:12;Mobile AL

Matthew Lee;20;27;37:37;Jonesborough TN 

Howard Summers;45;29;42:51;Oxford

Matthew Belew;63;27;45:13;Decatur AL 

Harris Nickoles;66;27;45:58;Northport AL 

Eli Scott;77;26;47:25;Tupelo

Landon Burwell;84;25;48:19;Belden

Devan Richardson;93;29;49:13;Tupelo

Drew Ballard;100;25;50:04;Tupelo

Hunter McCalister;101;25;50:18;Corinth

Cody Russell;124;29;51:49;Pontotoc

John Hampton Hughes Jr;128;29;52:02;Tupelo

Jesus Solis;129;29;52:03;Fulton

Dewayne Thompson;133;25;52:19;Fulton

Matt Peugh;148;28;53:32;Mooreville

John Mathis;224;27;59:00;Tupelo

Christopher Scott;279;25;1:04:50;Belden

Skyler Herring;319;29;1:10:14;Nashville

Steven Peden;410;25;1:37:27;Ecru

30-34

Jeremy Provence;7;30;33:40;Muscle Shoals AL 

A.R. Hight;22;31;39:04;Corinth

Charles Austin Huffman;25;33;39:51;Jackson

McKenzie Weatherford;33;30;40:59;Tupelo

Ian Pierson;70;33;46:25;Saltillo 

Ty Hardin;107;32;50:53;Tupelo

Mitch Heltman;117;31;51:20;Memphis

Scott Olmsted;119;32;51:20;East Falmouth MA

Fred Hadley;127;34;51:58;Tupelo

John Gatlin;136;30;52:24;Tupelo

Matt Bracken;173;32;55:38;Saltillo

Kyle Robbins;175;31;55:50;Booneville

Justin Kelly;177;32;55:53;Tupelo

Ben Mathis;225;34;59:05;Tupelo

Blaine Prince;253;31;1:01:15;Tupelo

Auston Nolan;257;31;1:01:37;Tupelo

Drew McDonald;274;34;1:04:10;Saltillo

Kenneth Hill;317;32;1:09:51;Ripley

Chase Wilkerson;325;30;1:10:44;Tupelo

Bradley Michae;408;30;1:37:15;Starkville

Cody Huff;411;31;1:37:57;Tupelo

35-39

Adam Morris;37;37;41:49;Tupelo 

Jake Metcalfe;38;36;41:56;Tupelo

Brandon Guy;41;35;42:06;Cottondale AL

Keilum Griffin;51;38;43:34;Northport AL

Charlie Buckley;60;38;45:00;Tupelo 

Brad Greenhaw;61;37;45:02;Tupelo 

Joaquin Hidalgo;80;35;47:58;Tupelo 

John Ballard;89;35;48:43;Tupelo 

Billy Kyle;95;38;49:29;Tupelo 

Nate Alexander;99;38;49:43;Corinth 

Timmy Paul Farish;120;36;51:23;Louisville 

Robert Pruitt;123;35;51:33;Mooreville 

Randle Boyd;140;36;52:55;Ripley

Kirk Chism;180;35;55:59;Saltillo

Cole Verrell;226;38;59:08;Tupelo

Matthew Wiley;268;38;1:03:04;Belden 

Vernon Rayford;271;39;1:03:26;Belden 

Justin Byrd;277;35;1:04:38;Saltillo 

Jesse Walson;302;35;1:07:51;Tupelo

Jon Richardson;351;38;1:14:41;Corinth 

40-44

Fred Kosgei;19;44;36:38;Birmingham 

Clay Evans;59;40;44:54;Plantersville

West Cordell;68;40;46:14;Belden

William Scarborough;75;42;47:10;Booneville

Chris Hussey;96;40;49:33;Tupelo

Chris Gurner;103;41;50:36;Shannon 

Peter Mellen;132;40;52:08;Memphis

Marcus Clegg;139;40;52:54;Tupelo

Jason Beck;153;43;54:04;Tupelo

Ben Beavers;183;41;56:14;Tupelo

Brandon Harwood;189;44;56:34;Saltillo

Reginald Thomas;194;42;56:49;Tupelo

Eli Tooley;196;42;56:52;Belmont

Jeffery Vanyperen;199;40;57:10;Amory 

J.R. Mooneyhan;209;40;57:32;Saltillo 

Talmadge Ray;216;40;58:09;Tupelo

Jace Wells;233;41;59:33;Amory

Chad Hill;272;40;1:03:58;Corinth

Greg Grimes;285;44;1:05:23;Tupelo

Paul Gilliland;296;44;1:07:21;Moulton AL

Timothy Hawkins;310;41;1:09:06;Guntown

Juan Ramirez;424;41;1:49:59;New Albany

45-49

Greg Windham;29;49;40:25;Booneville

Marcus Ueltschey;50;47;43:30;Tupelo

Randy Burt;85;49;48:21;Oxford

Brian Gordon;111;48;51:06;Amory

Clay Anthony;113;49;51:12;Blue Mountain

Kevin Harbour;116;45;51:19;Tupelo 

Ryan Simmons;138;48;52:37;Tupelo 

Larry Hill;145;46;53:26;Tupelo 

Jeff Rinehart;146;46;53:28;Corinth 

James Decker;150;47;53:39;Corinth 

Rusty Palmer;154;45;54:11;Baldwyn 

Scooter Noland;163;47;54:49;Tupelo 

Jeffrey Holmes;234;47;59:38;Oxford 

Jason Warren;251;45;1:00:53;Tupelo 

Kelly Mims;261;49;1:02:14;Tupelo 

Timothy Barton;293;45;1:06:55;Germantown TN

Jason Anthony;352;45;1:14:43;Tupelo 

Gabe Rulewicz;368;46;1:18:54;Belden 

Joey Wilkins;372;48;1:19:48;Corinth 

50-54

Bobby Watts;32;53;40:53;Pontotoc 

Roy Meeks;76;54;47:19;Northport AL 

David Cates;78;54;47:43;Pontotoc 

Craig Greenwood;87;52;48:34;Saltillo

John Darnell;92;53;49:08;Tupelo 

Robby Rowland;110;51;51:06;Hickory Flat 

Jason Dobbs;131;50;52:05;Tuscumbia AL

Bill Morgan;172;54;55:30;Pontotoc 

Brad Womack;174;51;55:44;Tupelo

Ken Williams;198;52;57:07;Corinth 

Chris Ausbon;217;50;58:10;Tupelo 

Victor Fleitas;258;54;1:01:44;Tupelo

Philip Hearn;305;54;1:08:11;Blue Mountain

Keith Henley;340;54;1:12:30;Tupelo 

Neal Sellers;355;51;1:15:52;Water Valley

James Henderson;358;54;1:16:42;Booneville 

55-59

Keith Olson;36;57;41:18;Pacific Palisades CA 

Eric Homberg;46;57;43:06;Beech Bluff TN 

Terrance Owens;53;56;43:37;Tupelo 

Whitten Ortega;57;56;44:34;Collierville TN 

Jim Ray;72;57;46:43;Maben 

Gregory Lucas;88;58;48:41;Fulton

Wade Holland;118;58;51:20;Pontotoc 

Sterling Akers;142;59;53:09;Booneville 

Ricky Nickoles;201;59;57:13;Northport AL

Rick Tudor;204;57;57:26;Tupelo 

James Jones;213;55;57:59;Olive Branch 

David Friloux;219;58;58:15;Tupelo 

Kenny Hill;232;56;59:27;Ripley 

Andy Clemmer;254;56;1:01:18;New Albany 

Kyle Spurgeon;260;56;1:01:50;Jackson TN 

Jeff Snyde;273;57;1:04:05;Saltillo

Brian Friloux;299;56;1:07:41;Belden

Curtis Bailey;304;57;1:08:07;Jackson 

Mark Sanders;314;59;1:09:36;Bailey 

Phillip Duke;322;58;1:10:32;Blue Springs 

Russell Fox;335;55;1:11:24;Tupelo 

Allie Martin;359;56;1:16:54;Tupelo 

Brock Thompson;380;56;1:22:05;Corinth 

Dan Davis;382;57;1:22:49;Tupelo 

60-64

Glenn Hudnall;52;60;43:36;Memphis

Lee Duncan;108;62;50:57;Tupelo

Robbie McCord;166;63;55:03;Pontotoc 

Perry Rather;231;63;59:26;Fulton 

David Minnis;275;60;1:04:22;Tupelo

John Huey;281;61;1:05:12;Belden 

Jim Goodwin;329;62;1:10:54;Belden 

David Jolly;378;61;1:21:57;Olive Branch 

Os Barnes;398;64;1:30:01;Tupelo 

Andy Blanchard;405;62;1:36:12;Saltillo 

65-69

Aaron Washington;67;66;45:58;Clarksdale 

David Cook;178;66;55:56;Ripley 

Bernard Temple;291;66;1:06:15;Pisgah AL 

John Sullivan;295;68;1:07:13;Mantee 

Darrell Shows;303;69;1:08:03;West Point

Ricky Ford;307;66;1:08:36;Booneville 

Johnny Peters;337;66;1:11:37;Columbus 

Danny Sheffield;347;66;1:13:38;Tupelo 

Roger Anglin;365;65;1:17:48;Saltillo 

70-98

Hal Leslie;221;75;58:28;Saltillo 

David Neilsen;246;74;1:00:28;Saltillo 

Jerry McBride;297;82;1:07:23;Baldwyn 

Kenneth Williams;348;79;1:13:49;Corinth 

Randy McCoy;364;71;1:17:34;Tupelo

Jimmy Burcham;404;84;1:34:25;Mooreville 

