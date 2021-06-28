JACKSON • A man was found shot to death in a car that crashed into a building in Mississippi's capital city, authorities said.
The man was found dead Monday morning on Livingston Road, Jackson police said.
The car crashed through two fences before crashing into Stanton Body Shop, pushing an air conditioning unit into the building, WAPT-TV reported.
"I came in and first opened my door, and it at first appeared that someone had broken in my shop because the bathroom was all damaged and stuff and my air wasn't working," Stanton Body Shop owner Ernest Stanton Sr. told the TV station.
"I came around here to see what was going on with my air and then I saw a car that jumped the ditch and landed on top of my air conditioner, and that is when I called the police," he said.
The dead man's name wasn't immediately released. Police said no motive or suspects were immediately identified.