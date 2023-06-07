Supervisor Donnie Wood said that when he was in school, he struggled staying focused. “I never made straight A’s, not close,” said Wood at an Itawamba County Supervisors meeting May 16 after Robby Parman’s presentation on the work the Regional Rehab Center is doing helping students with dyslexia.

Newsletters

Harvey.parson@djournal.com

Tags

General Manager, Monroe Journal & Itawamba Times

Harvey serves as the General Manager of the Monroe Journal and Itawamba Times.

Recommended for you