Supervisor Donnie Wood said that when he was in school, he struggled staying focused. “I never made straight A’s, not close,” said Wood at an Itawamba County Supervisors meeting May 16 after Robby Parman’s presentation on the work the Regional Rehab Center is doing helping students with dyslexia.
“I’ve had it all my life,” Wood said. “It was challenging to me.” But there was little help for students at that time. Wood said that when he was in school if you couldn’t stay up, you were just behind.
Parman announced at the meeting that the center is partnering with two schools in the Itawamba School District to place a therapist with experience in dealing with dyslexia in the schools. He said an individual affected by dyslexia made a donation to the rehab center, allowing them to hire three dyslexia therapists.
“Since Itawamba County has been a great partner with us, we talked to the Itawamba County school system and they were like, ‘Yeah, we want to partner with you guys,’” Parman said.
Therapist Allison Malone works two days each week in Mantachie Elementary School and two days in Fulton Elementary School. “She spends that last day with kids who might need extra help or paperwork. … She’s on our payroll but the schools have welcomed her and it’s been a great partnership,” Parman said.
“I’ve been at the rehab center for nine years, but you guys have been supporting the regional rehab center for way before then. On behalf of the regional rehab center, we just want to thank y’all for all your support. Our mission continues to stay the same. We’re still doing physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, early intervention services and dyslexia services. Doing that all free of charge and not charging insurance or Medicaid,” Parman said to Supervisors.
Parman said the rehab center has the largest staff they’ve ever had in more than 60 years with 27 individuals now working there. He said they were able to see 1,629 people last year. “Of that 1,629 people, over 90 percent were kids under 18 years old. We see people of all ages and want to continue to do that but a lot of the people we see are kids. Itawamba County has been a huge part of that.”
Parman said as many as 20 percent of the kids they’re seeing have dyslexia, which helps explain why the rehab center’s dyslexia department is four times the size it was 10 years ago with eight workers in the department. “What the center did last year was start to putting their heads together to see how they could help more kids and more families. We don’t want families to have to pull their kids out of school, we want to see the kids in school,” Parman said.
“What Ms. Allison does,” Parman said, “is teach the kids an alternate way to learn. These kids are brilliant. They just need a little help with reading and things like that and there where these therapists come in to play.”
Mallone said she’d worked at the center for several years before returning in February to work in Itawamba. I go in the schools pull out a child individually for an hour at a time. Dyslexia is just a different way of learning. You have to have average or above average intelligence to meet the diagnosis.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.