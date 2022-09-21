The Mantachie Mustangs came into Friday night's game against Thrasher undefeated, tallying three wins on the back of a dominant run game.
Friday was more of the same for the Mustangs as they scored 26 points in the first quarter to cruise to a 33-6 road victory.
Mantachie (4-0, 0-0 in 1-3A) opened the scoring in the first minute of the contest on a 6-yard scoring plunge by Luke Ellis, who then kicked the extra point to give the Mustangs the early 7-0 lead.
The game quickly snowballed for the homestanding Rebels (1-3, 0-0 in 1-1A) as the Mustangs scored another three touchdowns in the first quarter. The next two Mantachie scores came through the air as Jaycob Hawkes found Brayden Frasier and Jase White for scoring strikes of 30 and 60 yards, respectively. Chanton Spigner added a 15-yard touchdown run to round out the first-quarter scoring
With a four-score lead and a running clock, the Mustangs padded their lead with a 10-yard scoring run by Kyle West. Thrasher got on the board in the third quarter with a scoop-and-score fumble recovery from the Mustangs' 5-yard line, but that would be all the scoring the Rebels could manage.
Mantachie held Thrasher to 87 total yards, all of them on the ground. The Rebels attempted just three passes, completing none of them.
Meanwhile, the Mustangs racked up 277 total yards. Hawkes' touchdown passes accounted for the lion's share of Mantachie's 152 passing yards, while the Mustangs rushed for 125 more.
Head coach Ken Adams' Mantachie squad will travel to Mooreville (0-4, 0-0 in 1-4A) this Friday for their annual grudge match against the winless Troopers.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.