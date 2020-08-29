Mantachie Mustangs
FAST FACTS
Division: 1-2A
2019 record: 2-8, 0-4 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Ken Adams (1st year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Luke Ellis, QB/DB, So.
• In a QB competition, but will be featured in the Mustangs' offense in a variety of roles.
Austin Nichols, LB, So.
• Led team with 53 tackles as a freshman linebacker.
Dillon Holley, DL, Jr.
• Will move from LB to DL this year; totaled 31 tackles and a sack last season.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Ken Adams took Hatley to the playoffs last season for just the second time in school history, and he hopes to do the same with Mantachie squad that has won two games in the last two years. Adams will call plays on offense.
Scott Booths, who has been at Hatley the last two years with Adams, comes over to be the defensive coordinator.
OFFENSE
Adams will bring over the single-wing offense that he ran at Hatley. Jaycob Hawkes (So.) and Luke Ellis (So.) enter fall camp in a battle for the quarterback position. Ellis is expected to have a big role in the offense regardless of whether he wins the job.
Hunter Hester (So.), Jake Spradling (So.) and Jase White (So.) will have a role in the backfield for Mantachie.
Reed Hester (Sr.) and Seth Guin (Sr.) are two returning starters up front who Adams says he expects big things from.
DEFENSE
Mantachie will align in a 4-2-5 set. Dillon Holley (Jr.) will move from linebacker to defensive line to play alongside Cooper Guin (So.) and Mason Prestage (Jr.).
Austin Nichols (So.) returns as the team's leading tackler at his linebacker spot with Braedon Sauls (So.) lined up beside him.
The secondary has many unknowns, but Spradling is expected to be the free safety with Zeke McMillen (Jr.) potentially finding a role as well.
SPECIAL TEAMS
The Mustangs have no contenders for the kicking and punting responsibilities as of now.
X-FACTOR
Whoever wins the quarterback battle will have a responsibility to make the right reads in this new offense. But with experience returning up front, the running lanes can be there for the ball carriers.
COACH SPEAK
“To me, we have a lot pieces to be a good football team. There is a core group of seniors that have a huge desire to win. ” – Ken Adams
Dillon Barnes