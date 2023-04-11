Cody Hoyle dog attack

Cody Hoyle, an employee of Dillard Supply Company in Mantachie, likely saved an elderly woman's life on April 3, frightening away two dogs who attacked and severely injured the woman.

 By BEN SUTTON Itawamba County Times

An elderly Mantachie woman very well may have died from an attack by two dogs if not for the quick action of a nearby good Samaritan.

ben.sutton@djournal.com

