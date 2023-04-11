An elderly Mantachie woman very well may have died from an attack by two dogs if not for the quick action of a nearby good Samaritan.
Cody Hoyle, an employee of Dillard Supply in Mantachie, responded to the screams of an elderly woman in a neighboring field. Thinking the woman, 80-year-old Helen Funderburk, had fallen and needed assistance to get back to her home, Hoyle drove his truck over to the property.
"I looked over there, and all I could see was her laying there," Hoyle said.
He was greeted by a horrific scene.
Two large dogs, having escaped from inside the fence of the Mantachie High School softball field, were attacking Funderburk, who had suffered severe injuries to her arms and legs from the attack.
Hoyle grabbed the closest weapon at hand – a tire iron – and came to Funderburk's assistance, frightening the animals away. He then contacted emergency services and Funderburk's family, staying with the elderly woman until help arrived.
The dogs' owner arrived on the scene in a white van, collecting the animals before fleeing the scene.
Funderburk was transported to Memphis, Tennessee, to receive treatment for her injuries. As of this writing, she was alive and in good spirits as she begins her recovery.
"I can't get that out of my head," Hoyle said of the attack. "I ain't seen nothing like that. I'm glad I was at the right place at the right time."
Hoyle said Funderburk, who he has known his whole life, was quite a fighter to have fended off the attack as long as she did.
"I think she'll make it. She's a strong woman," he said. "It's bad when you try and go check your mail, and dogs attack you."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.