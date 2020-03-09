Pilot Club of Mantachie members recently teamed up with members of Itawamba County-based Memory Makers quilting club to prepare fidget blankets for residents at Lakeview Place in Mantachie.
Quilters Judy Fletcher and Debbie Mitchell shared ideas for the fidget blankets at a Pilot meeting. Fidget blankets are activity blankets with objects sewed on them to help stimulate a person with brain-related disorders like dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. Pilot Members worked with Fletcher and Mitchell to prepare 20 small fidget blankets for residents at Lakeview Place.
Pilot members hosted a Valentine’s party for the 19 residents and distributed the fidget blankets at that time. Residents were also given handmade Valentine cards prepared by Anchor Club members.