Mantachie Mustangs
FAST FACTS
Division: 1-2A
2018 record: 0-11, 0-5 (no playoffs)
Head coach: T.J. Seago (6th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jacob Frazier, QB, Sr.
• Completed 42% of his passes for 883 yards, 5 TDs, 9 INTs.
Andrew Miller, CB/KR, Sr.
• Scored 2 TDs on INT returns and 2 on kickoff returns.
Brandon Langley, NG, Jr.
• Recorded 21 tackles, 4 TFL in nine games.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Former Tupelo assistant David Clayton was hired and will run the offense. That will allow head coach T.J. Seago to put more of his focus on the defense.
OFFENSE
Jacob Frazier (Sr.) never played QB prior to last season, but he’s shown promise. The former offensive lineman has shed a few pounds, which should make him a little quicker when on the move.
Chris Cavey (Sr.) looks to spark a rushing attack that averaged just 57.9 yards per game last season. He should benefit from an improved line, which is small except for 280-pounder Reed Hester (Jr.).
Last year’s top receiver, Matt Johnson (Sr.), is back. He’s joined by Jake Wiygul (Sr.), who stands 6-foot-2, 195 and has good hands.
DEFENSE
NG Brandon Langley (Jr.) has the ability to dominate. The end spots were not nailed down entering camp, but Spencer Bratton (Sr.) will be in the mix.
Austin Nichols (Fr.) brings a good nose for the ball to middle linebacker. Kaleb Hatfield (Sr.) and converted lineman Dillon Holley (So.) are also in the linebacker group.
Andrew Miller (Sr.) leads the secondary at his cornerback position, where he made three interceptions last year. Micah Miller (Sr.), Hunter Potts (Sr.) and Jase White (Fr.) will all see heavy minutes on the back end.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Frazier and Cavey will share punting and kicking duties. Andrew Miller and Micah Miller will handle kickoff returns, while Ellis and Hunter Hester will receive punts.
X-FACTOR
Frazier has a quick release and a live arm, but Mantachie dropped several would-be TD passes last year. The receivers have to be more reliable.
COACH SPEAK
“We’re gonna go as (Frazier) goes and his decision-making.” – T.J. Seago