Ephesians 4:32 Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another as God through Christ has forgiven you. Only through Christ has forgiven you. Only through Jews we can have the courage to forgive those freely accusing us. Mathew 15:1-9 we must listen to Gods. He speaks through the bible, while worshipping Him and through other Christians.
It's up to us to pay attention. Listening will tell us God's plan for us to serve him.
When we follow God's teachings, our faith can shine with a light, that lights God's love.
As Christians, Gods light guides us to opportunities today and everyday. Matt: 113:16
PS 121: 223 My help comes from the Lord.
God hears or prayers and strengthens our faith, to see His higher purpose for us. 1 Corintians 2:9
For those who love Him, God has prepared things that the eyes haven't seen, the ear heard, or has ever crossed the mind of any human.
Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you. Matt 5:44
Everyone is our neighbor so we are to love everyone and hate no one. When we do this, we show the world the nature of God, who He is and how He loves.
In all we say and do we are to communicate God's love to the world.
God loves us and wants to have a close relationship with us. When sin entered the world and broke our relationship with Him, He didn't give up on us. We too can trust God's promises and spend eternity in heaven with Jesus.
Mary, who have never been married, was told she would have God's son, yet she believed.
Let’s praise God for His many blessings: The Itawamba County Times, Caring Heart and Hands Adult Day Care and our pharmacist like Mantachie Pharmacy who fill and deliver our medicine in a timely way, our family, churches and topping the list is Jesus, our Saviour.