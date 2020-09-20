I remember 9/11 as a “Day that will live in infamy” as quoted by President Franklin D. Roosevelt as he addressed congress on Dec., 7 1941 in a declaration of war for the suddenly and deliberate attacks on Pearl Harbor by Naval and Air Forces of the Empire of Japan.
I was in Memphis that fateful day (9/11) watching the "Today" show and witnessed a horrible, terrifying event that changed the lives of every individual in the world. This day will also live in “infamy.”
My husband, Joe, was diagnosed with lung cancer in September 1994. When I arrived at the hospital that day Joe told me what the doctor had said. It was a shock. I had a terrible feeling that I can’t explain to this day. This is the kind of feeling I had on 9/11/2001, but it was worse. Driving home that day from Memphis was very scary in an eerie way. Everything around me was still and very quiet. I passed very few cars on the road that day, but it was panic at the gas stations, as lines of car wrapped around the pumps.
I knew that my America’s way of life was changed forever and the generations to come would be changed by this cowardly act.
We are a brave and resilient nation, picking ourselves up by our own bootstraps, bonding with neighbors, communities’, and others to make a stronger, united America.
9/11 will never and should never be just another day in the hearts and minds of all America. Let us stand firm. Let us stand united…and never forget.
On Sept. 11, 2009, President Barack Obama issued the Patriot Day Proclamation officially and permanently designation Sept. 11 as National Day of Service and Remembrance, and calling upon all interested Americans to participate in this observation through various community services and charitable activities.
My feelings now are nothing like I have witnessed in the past. I’m living in a nightmare that never ends with nowhere to run or hide knowing we must and will survive.
American is called on once again to bond together to defeat a new threat that is trying to tear apart the spirit of America and that is the Covid-19 Pandemic in the midst of hurricanes fires and discord.
Sincere condolences to the families that have lost loved ones and we pray that everyone will heed the CDC guidelines and stay safe by wearing a face covering, hand washing and social distancing.
The city of Verona is doing business as usual 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Use the drop box outside for water and garbage bills.
Several new businesses will be opening in Verona in the near future as the Board of Aldermen passed on recent site plans and buildings.
Litter is still a great concern in the city as walkers are continually throwing down trash, if caught a hefty fine will be enforced.
We are asking residents to clean up around your resident by mowing and trimming your yard, removing items from the curb that the city will not pick up. If in doubt what items the city will or will not pick up, call (662) 566-2211.
The city of Verona is still under a mandatory curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The police department reported the following incidents for August: Incident reports 49, felony reports 3, traffic accidents 9, arrest 13, traffic tickets 12 and affidavits 17.
The Fire Department reported 2 Structure Fires, 1 Vehicle Fire, 1 outdoor Fire, 5 false alarms, 3 Smoke Scare, 6 Vehicle Accidents, 10 Medical Calls, 1 Animal Rescue and 1 unlock.
Community Civitans
The Lee County Community Civitan Club has not met since March; hopefully the group will meet on Zoom in the near future. Thanks to all members who have paid their dues.
Papa V’s in Verona will be closed until Monday, Sept. 28 for store renovations.
Chandlers Temple CME Church
The church has resumed the free food giveaway. You will be notified as to the date per Facebook, phone and word of mouth.
Sunday Worship Service beginning at 10:50 am, please calls(612) 421-0989 Conference code 524190. The Rev. Lesha Agnew is the host pastor.
Anchor Church
The Anchor Church on College will have a food giveaway Saturday, Sept. 26. Bro. David Ball is the host pastor.