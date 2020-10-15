Tupelo’s efforts during the Civil Rights era to overcome the racist divisions of Mississippi have long been a point of pride within the community and won the city its first All-America City Award in the 1960s.
There have been increasingly efforts, however, to make sure that a fuller story of the city’s racial history, including stories of Black life, Black resistance and Black heritage
In 2013, the Convention and Visitors Bureau unveiled the initial marker for the Civil Rights & African American Heritage trail, part of the new Heritage Trails Enrichment Program. The first marker was located in front of the mural at Reed’s Gumtree Bookstore downtown Tupelo, the site of the old F.W. Woolworth store.
Neal McCoy, director of the Tupelo CVB, said at the time that he realized the history of the movement in Tupelo had not been fully recorded and was inspired to pursue this project. McCoy said the project will offer an important platform “for those who went through this struggle. They have an opportunity to tell their story.”
The Rev. Robert Jamison of Tupelo – who has since died – participated in a sit-in at Woolworth’s in Tupelo in the 1960s. The sit-in was one of many staged around the country to protest Woolworth’s policy to racially segregate seating at lunch counters.
Jamison said the protest in Tupelo was peaceful, compared to others around the South that often resulted in violence and arrests. He credited that to “good-thinking, true individuals” in the city.
Later that same year, the second marker was installed at Springhill Missionary Baptist Church – or simply, “the church.”
“This is a very special day for us,” said the Rev. Gary Long at that time. “The marker is a great reminder of the history of the church and the goodwill that emerged from here and spread across the city.”
During the civil rights era, the church was one of several key spots where people met and planned to protest and march. Groups like the NAACP, the United League, Freedom Marchers and Council of Federated Organizations met at Springhill.
Springhill Missionary Baptist Church is the oldest black church in Tupelo. It was established in the 1850s, and its original sanctuary, built in 1921, still stands.
Phyllis Sims, a member of the church who also serves on the CVB’s Heritage Trails Enrichment Program advisory board, said the marker serves to remind people of the past as well as provide guidance for the future. It is a chance to preserve history and to educate people, she said.
“We played a role in history. ... it’s not over; there’s still more to be done,” she said. “And it can be done.”
Other markers in the city’s Civil Rights & African American Heritage trail commemorate Black and Civil Rights history involving Carver School, Robins Field, the Shake Rag community, the Green Street business district, the Dixie Belle Theater and the 1964 “march of discontent.”
“It’s with pride today we’re standing here on this hallowed ground marking an area where there could have been bloodshed but it was avoided,” said local attorney Kenneth Mayfield at the dedication of this latter marker. “I think that is attributed to the leaders of Tupelo.”