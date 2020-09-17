Two graduates from Tupelo high schools were selected as the 2020 recipients of the Chris Wall Memorial Scholarship.
John Luke Marlin of Tupelo High School and Caroline Upchurch of Tupelo Christian Preparatory School are this year's Wall Scholarship honorees.
The award recognizes students for their academic success and involvement in extracurricular activities.
Marlin's honors at THS include National Honor Society, Rotary Scholar and Mu Alpha Theta Math Honors Club.
Upchurch's honors at TCPS include Order of the Eagle Award, Deborah Award and FCA Champion.
The award is named in memory of the late Chris Wall, a champion youth bowler who passed away in 1993.