Marshall Academy Patriots
FAST FACTS
DIVISION: MAIS 1-3A
2018 record: 3-8, 0-4 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Barrett Donahoe (5th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jeremiah Jones, QB/DB, Sr.
• Will be the starting QB.
Phillip Parks, DB/RB, Sr.
• Rushed for 800 yards before getting injured.
Anthony Mayfield, RB/DB, Sr.
• Will give a great contribution in the backfield.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Coach Barrett Donahoe realizes that he has a young group of guys along with his seniors, but experience will be the key for the group of players that will carry the Patriots throughout the next few years.
OFFENSE
The Patriots will return with some experience from the seniors, including quarterback Jeremiah Jones. Fellow classmates Phillip Parks and Anthony Mayfield will lead the way at running back.
Also expected to pitch in are several sophomores, including fullback Colton O’Neal (5-foot-10, 175 pounds), athlete Landon Houston and wide receiver Rust Bolton.
Offensive line starters were undetermined entering fall camp.
DEFENSE
Jones, Mayfield and Parks are expected to be the leaders in the secondary, with the defense otherwise being a young group. Going into camp, there was open competition at several positions, including across the line.
There’s a lot of room for improvement on this side of the ball. The Patriots ended last season on a seven-game losing streak, in which they allowed 39.3 points per game.
Marshall will run a 3-4 scheme due to depth issues.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Sam Greer (Sr.) will return kicks.
X-FACTOR
If the team can remain healthy, the lack of depth could be a non-factor.
COACH SPEAK
“Continue to get better, learn how to overcome when adversity strikes.” – Barrett Donahoe