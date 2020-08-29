Marshall Academy Patriots
AT A GLANCE
Division: MAIS 1-3A
2019 record: 5-5, 3-0 (lost in 2nd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Tony Banks (1st year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Colton Neal, RB/LB, Jr.
• Steps into starting role as the lead back.
Dillon Houston, OL/DL, Sr.
• Experienced lineman who is expected to lead the unit up front.
Keaton Morgan, OL/DL, Sr.
• Noted as having quick feet, helping the Patriots in the trenches.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Tony Banks steps in as the head coach, replacing Barrett Donahoe, who went 27-20 in his four seasons at the helm. Banks previously was the head coach of the Patriots from 1999 to 2002 but left for Carroll Academy. He guided the Patriots to a 24-22 mark in his four years, including two division titles.
OFFENSE
Banks claims the attack will be multiple, lining up in several different sets. The Patriots have three of their five linemen back from last season, led by Dillon Houston (Sr.), Keaton Morgan (Sr.) and Slater Knox (Sr.).
At quarterback, Walker Sanders (So.) steps in after seeing limited action at wide receiver and defensive back as a freshman. Colton Neal (Jr.) is expected to led the backfield in carries, but others like Jack Smith (So.) and 5-foot-8, 260-pounder Jamarius Rooks (Jr.) will also help out.
Rod Moore (Sr.) and Rusty Bolden (Jr.) form a nice duo out wide as the Patriots feature plenty of depth in that spot.
DEFENSE
The Patriots will align in a 4-3 look on most downs but can be multiple if need be. Banks noted that in years past the team played its players both ways, but that may not be needed as much this year.
Nick Henry (Jr.) will be a focal point at linebacker, calling out the instructions for the defense. Jimmy Morales (Jr.) leads a loaded group in the backfield. Jordan Bonds (Jr) joins Winston Fant (So.) as standouts among the defensive line.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Morgan will handle the field goals as Bonds handles all the kickoff responsibility. Morales will be the team's punter. Moore, Neal, Bolden and Hayes Henry (So.) all will see time in the return game.
X-FACTOR
Banks expects a big year from his sophomore QB Sanders. If Sanders meets the high expectations and plays well with the weapons at his disposal, the Patriots can make some noise within the MAIS.
COACH SPEAK
“We feel like we've got some talent, but we've got to learn to play as a team and rely on each other. It's going to be a work in progress.” – Tony Banks
Dillon Barnes