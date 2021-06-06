Black Spot in Roses
By MERRELL ROGERS
Black Spot is a frustrating problem in roses especially in the hot humid weather prevalent in the South. Left untreated, black spot may cause defoliation, weaken the plant and may even cause the bush to die. Black spot first appears as a tiny spot with a fringed border. As the spot grows, leaves begin to turn yellow. Canes may also be infected.
Plant breeders are constantly experimenting with disease resistant varieties. Knockout roses have been touted as black spot resistant but are not black spot free.
What steps need to be taken to avert problems with the fungus? Sanitation is key. Remove all infected leaves from the plant and from the ground around the plant. At the beginning of the season, old mulch needs to removed, ground sprayed with fungicide and fresh mulch applied. Canes that are infected also need to be removed.
A spray or drench program on a regular basis, approximately every seven to fourteen days, is vital. Fungicides should be alternated since applying the same formula results in the fungus becoming resistant. Fungicides are classified according to chemical composition or frac codes. As an example, captan has a frac code of M4 while propiconazole and mancoceb have frac codes of M3. Experimentation with different varieties is essential to discovering which varieties work best in your garden. Fungicides may be poured as a systemic product as a drench around the rose bush. When applying a product on the leaves and stems, making sure that the product is applied on top and underneath the leaves is key. Organic alternatives such as copper, baking soda or dish detergent are available for use by those who do not want to use chemicals.
High humidity and wet conditions are favorable for fungus development. Never water roses at night. Give your plants adequate time to become dew free before watering. Using a drip system is ideal so that leaves do not become wet.
The reward of having beautiful disease free roses to enjoy and to share with friends is well worth effort.
Attracting Pollinators
By SUZANNE CROW
Even if you’ve never grown a single edible plant before, you can help others who do by supporting pollinators. Pollinators help move pollen from one flower to another, which helps fertilize plants so they can reproduce. Pollinators are needed for the reproduction of one-third of all human food crops and 90% of flowering plants. Pollinators include bees, butterflies, moths, beetles, flies, bats, and birds. A decline in nesting habitats and food sources have put pollinators in peril, making the home gardener a crucial part of the solution. Taking a few small steps can make an impact and no effort is too small.
First, include plants for all life stages of the pollinator and remember that natives always make the best selections. Consider host plants for insects to lay eggs on, nectar plants for adults to feed on and other plants to provide shelter. Native plants will typically provide all three. If you have room, plant individual species in groups to maximize the foraging efforts of pollinators like bees. Diversity is key: plant multiple colors with both short and long bloom durations and varieties that bloom in different seasons. Aster, coneflower, coreopsis, black-eyed susan, yarrow, wild ageratum, gaura, milkweed, goldenrod and oakleaf hydrangea are some great natives to consider.
Second, avoid using pesticides whenever possible, all of which have the potential to poison or kill pollinators. Try using natural methods, such as hand picking, to control harmful insects. If this isn’t practical, take care to avoid areas where pollinators visit or live.
Third, choose a safe area in your landscape to install pollinator-friendly plants. Stay away from the road to avoid collisions with vehicles. Provide water sources. Birds love baths but butterflies need shallow water to prevent drowning. Fill a saucer with pebbles or marbles and then add water. Put up a “bee hotel” to attract native bees and you will have successive generations of pollinators for your garden. Visit www.pollinator.org for more information on hosting pollinators. Put out the welcome mat, watch your yard become a living landscape, and help celebrate Pollinator Week June 21-27.