Azaleas and Rhododendrons
By LISA LUCIUS
With the beginning of the season of spring (my favorite), gardeners eagerly await the blooms of azaleas. Many gardeners choose this plant while planning their landscapes for the spring and summer growing seasons. Azaleas can be found at many plant nurseries as well as other locations. While this plant is quite common, there is another plant that shares many characteristics of the azalea – the rhododendron.
These two plants are placed in the same class of plants that have common characteristics (genus). Upon viewing at first glance, both plants seem to be the same. The rhododendron, as the azalea, is found in many plant nurseries and other locations in early spring. Both plants prefer well drained soil with acidic pH between 5 and 5.5. Contrary to popular belief, both plants do not thrive well in deep shade, but in filtered sunlight or full sun in the morning. Both plants grow well in areas of zones 4 through 9. A fertilizer that supplies ammonium nitrogen works well for both plants.
However, the rhododendrons have bell-shaped flowers that grow in clusters and remain evergreen into the winter. Azaleas, in contrast, have funnel shaped flowers and lose their leaves in the winter. The azalea thrives better in drier conditions and tolerates more sun than the rhododendron. Azaleas begin to bloom in April while rhododendrons usually bloom later in the spring. The Encore series of reblooming species has made the azalea popular. Azaleas come in many shades of white, cream, pink, red, lavender, purple, orange, and yellow. Rhododendrons are more limited in their colors – white, orchid pink, purple, red, and occasionally yellow.
The gardener should consider the following when deciding whether to choose azalea or rhododendron – color, foliage, size, planting site, and the bloom time. While considering foliage the gardener must decide if a deciduous or an evergreen plant would fit better in their landscape. Rhododendrons generally grow larger than azaleas, eight to twelve feet tall and wide. Planting sites should differ due to the azalea tolerating more sun and drier conditions. Both plants bloom for approximately three weeks during the spring and are wonderful additions in landscapes.
Garden fever in the home garden
By SARAH BELL HARRIS
Warm spring temperatures can result in garden fever, that rush to get plants and seeds in the ground willy-nilly. Garden fever can result in garden mistakes if the home gardener does not follow a few simple rules.
After your soil is tested, tilled and improved, the next step is placing each seed or plant in such a way that it is adequately spaced. The right amount of space between garden plants cannot be overstated for it is vitally important. Adequate spacing helps reduce competition for essential sunlight, conserve needed water, allow for healthy root expansion and avoid competition from other plant roots. If plants are too close together, the end result is stressed plants and low production.
As plants leaf out, their leaves produce a canopy that shades the soil thereby conserving water and reducing weeds. Underground, the competition is fierce, though unseen. Roots reach out searching for what they need to grow. Yet, if planted too closely together, they end up a never-ending struggle for nutrients and water with the end result of small sized produce and limited yield.
If you are planting starter plants that have been grown inside greenhouses, they will need to be acclimated. This means putting them in the shade for most of the day, increasing the amount of sun exposure until they are hardened off and ready to place in full sunshine in the garden. Initially, bring them in on chilly nights. This small amount of care at the start will result in stronger plants that respond quickly and positively when they are placed in garden soil.
Mississippi State University Extension has an abundant amount of information on garden spacing and horticulture on their website for the home gardener. The many publications there contain a wealth of data enabling a successful garden.
As garden mania overtakes you, be an educated gardener and make every effort count in a positive way. Happy gardening, this welcomed spring!