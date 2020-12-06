Camellias: An import that works
Camellias were imported to the United States in 1797 as an ornamental plant. Kudzu and Chinese Privet were also introduced as desirable plants. While camellias quickly became a welcome addition to the garden, obviously kudzu and Chinese privet have become invasive and pose a real danger to our native forests.
Two types of camellias are common in the Mississippi landscape: Camellia japonica and Camellia sasanqua. Blooming now, usually from October through January, are the sasanqua varieties. Japonica usually blooms from December through March. Since there are not a lot of blooming plants during the fall and winter months, camellias add welcome color to the landscape.
Sasanqua camellias have smaller leaves and flowers than the japonica variety. Glossy green leaves on both varieties provide good color for the garden year round. Flowers are abundant on the sasanqua variety but are not especially good for cutting since they shatter easily. Camellia japonica provides larger flowers ideal for cutting and floating in water for inside use.
In choosing camellia plants to add to your landscape be sure to choose varieties that are cold tolerant for your zone. Northeast Mississippi is Zone 7.
Have soil tested to make sure PH is acidic, or 6.0-6.5. Plant in a location that is slightly shady, not where the plant will get afternoon sun or direct morning sun where leaves may burn from dew. Camellias should be planted in well drained soil and protected from dry winter winds. Dig hole twice as large as the root ball with depth no deeper than the pot. Once planted be sure to water regularly and deeply but not overwater. Camellias may have yellow leaves/ root rot if kept too wet.
Camellias need to be fertilized with products from 12-16 percent nitrogen, 4-6 phosphate and 6-8 potash in March, May and July. A good systemic fertilizer with insecticide will provide some protection from insect infestation such as spider mites, scale and aphids. Look on the underside of leaves to determine problems.
Be careful not to prune too late in the spring to avoid removing next year’s bloom.
Plant camellias for a winter flower treat!
Selecting, maintaining poinsettias
The top-selling potted plant in America can be found in stores and garden centers all over town this month. Even people that normally shun house plants can’t resist this beauty. Poinsettias are easy to care for and available in so many colors and sizes that the hard part is deciding on just one. With proper care, poinsettias may last several months indoors and will brighten your space all through winter and into the spring.
The brightly colored part of the poinsettia is not the flower but actually a modified leaf called a bract. Traditionally, the bracts of poinsettias are red but hybridizers have developed many cultivars that vary dramatically in color. The true flower is the yellow bead-like structure in the center of the plant called cyathia.
When selecting a poinsettia look for these characteristics:
• Brightly colored bracts with no wilting or dropping.
• Unopened or partially opened cyathia
• Dark green foliage covering the stem to the soil line of the plant{.
• No evidence of whiteflies or aphids on the underside of leaves.
• Plants that have not been kept in plastic sleeves for an extended period of time.
To care for your poinsettia, place it in a bright location and keep the plant moist. If your plant is in decorative foil, punch holes in it or remove it so that water can drain properly. You will want to place your plant on a drainage saucer but never allow the plant to sit in water. If your plant starts to drop green leaves or bracts, this can be a sign that the plant is receiving too much water. Poinsettias perform best in cool temperatures so keep your plants away from the HVAC vents where they will dry out quickly. Daytime temperatures under 73 degrees and between 60-65 degrees at night is the sweet spot for optimal performance. Do not fertilize the plant while it is flowering.
The bracts of poinsettias will eventually fall off and only the green leaves will be left. Getting the plant to rebloom is challenging so most people will plan to buy another one next year. This time of year, I am forever grateful that in 1828, Joel Poinsett, the first U.S. ambassador to Mexico, introduced this lovely plant to our great country.