Soil Testing
Soil is highly variable. Lawn and garden plants require 18 nutrients for healthy productivity. The soil is a reservoir of these nutrients. If the pH level isn’t in the correct range, plants cannot take up nutrients. Phosphorus and potassium levels need to be checked, for plants require both of these nutrients in relatively large amounts. A complete soil checkup will include tests for trace nutrients that are essential but needed only in minute quantities, such as iron, manganese and zinc.
Your garden soil can perform well for years before your plants begin to look stunted or have off-color leaves. Don’t let that happen by having regular soil tests at the Extension Laboratories at Mississippi State University in Starkville.
Their analysis includes pH, lime recommendation, phosphorous (P), potassium (K), Calcium (Ca), Magnesium (Mg), Zinc (Zn) and Sodium. Total soluble salts (TSS) are reported for all horticultural samples. What amazing information to have on your specific garden area!
HOW TO TAKE A SOIL TEST:
Obtain a MSUE Home Lawn and Garden Soil Test Mailer from your local extension office or bring your soil sample and they will mail it for you. Decide which one lawn or garden area you want tested. Using a clean spade or shovel, dig ten random ½ cup soil samples, each one 4 to 6 inches deep. Remove any plant roots or material and place soil in a clean bucket. Mix all the samples together, reserving 1 cup of soil to submit to the laboratory. If the soil is wet, spread on paper and allow to air dry. Fill the sample bag that comes with the Soil Test Mailer with your soil and seal carefully. The cost of this service at the MSU Soil Laboratory is $8 for a regular test. The $10 soil test includes organic matter and percentage of nitrogen. You can pay by check or online.
For additional information, consult Mississippi Extension Service Information Sheet 1294 on the msucares.com website. Your best garden is only a soil test away.
Deer resistant plants
Discovering that the hard work put into the garden has become a salad buffet for a family of deer is disheartening. A deer family may devour popular plants in the Southern landscape such as hostas, pansies, roses, hydrangeas, coleus, daylilies, caladiums, tomatoes, pears, apples and plums.
Deterrents available commercially such as deer repellants may be successful but deer soon become wise and ignore them. Fences have to be substantial, 8-10 feet high, not exactly an attractive addition to the garden. Adding electricity to the fence may help but may be a danger for small children or pets. Other methods like a water spray activated by motion have shown some promise.
Planting selections for the garden that are not as palatable to our deer population is one solution. Deer do not prefer plants that have strong smells, fuzzy leaves, milky sap, strong stems or ones that are toxic. Luckily many favorites are unattractive to these predators.
Cone flowers, Lenten rose, daffodils, ajuga, and astilbe are perennials that offer wonderful color and texture to the garden but are not popular with deer because of milky sap or tough leaves. The fuzzy texture of lamb’s ear is not a favorite. Yarrow, coreopsis, ferns of all kinds are not usually selected. Perennial herbs like mint, sage, chives and bee balm are usually not eaten because of their strong scent.
Annuals unpopular with deer are geraniums, begonias, salvia, marigolds, snapdragons and verbena. Dusty miller due to fuzzy leaves is usually not chosen.
Trees and shrubs not usually on the deer’s diet are boxwoods, forsythia, butterfly bush, American holly and yucca. Any thorny plants like barberry or pyracantha are not attractive to the deer population but deer will strip flowers, buds and leaves from rose bushes without touching the thorns. Deer dislike shrubs with a strong fragrance such as juniper.
Surrounding any of the deer diet favorites with a large border of those plants not desirable may help deter some predators. Regretfully even though you plant deer resistant plants or surround your plants with deer resistant varieties, deer will eat almost anything if they are hungry enough.