Magnolia tree & flower
By SUZANNE CROW
Mississippians recently adopted a new state flag that showcases one of the most recognizable and beautiful symbols of our state, the magnolia. The Southern magnolia (grandiflora) was designated the official state tree by the state legislature in 1938 after Mississippi school children voted the selection their favorite out of four nominations made by the Mississippi Director of Forestry. The Magnolia Grandiflora is grand in every way, able to reach 100 feet tall and 40 feet wide at maturity. The large semi-evergreen is easily recognizable with its long, thick, dark green, glossy leaves with a fuzzy rust-colored underside.
The Magnolia Grandiflora produces a blossom that was also selected by Mississippi school children as our state flower in 1900 but it wasn’t made official by the legislature until 1952. The creamy white blooms can be up to eight inches in diameter and appear in late spring, lasting through summer. The petals are thick, waxy, lemony-smelling and look beautiful floating in a bowl of water. The magnolia flower is said to signify dignity and peace.
Magnolia is a large genus of flowering plant species with approximately 210 members, named after the French botanist, Pierre Magnol. If these trees look primitive and tropical to you, there are reasons for that. They are ancient plants that have existed for millions of years and as a result, are tough and adaptable. They evolved to be pollinated by beetles, although they do attract bumble bees. The flowers are replaced with cone-like seed pods that ripen, pushing out the red seeds. The seed cones are an added attractive feature to the tree and are eaten by squirrel, opossum, quail and turkey.
If you are lucky enough to have room in your landscape for a Southern Magnolia, there are a few things to consider. This native tree is difficult to transplant in large sizes so start out with a small tree. Resist the urge to limb up the lower branches and allow them to sweep the ground so that the leathery leaf litter underneath will be hidden. Let the stately magnolia grace your landscape with beauty that future generations will enjoy.
Caladiums
By LISA LUCIUS
Because of the Mississippi summer sunshine, gardeners often are not accustomed to plants that thrive in the shade. One of the most colorful shade plants is caladiums. These plants grow well in hot, humid weather in full to partial shade. One characteristic that attracts many gardeners to this plant is the heart shaped leaf that has color combinations of white, pink, red, and green. Colorful caladiums rarely flower, but they can be placed beneath trees, between shrubs, in borders, and in containers. Caladiums grow from bulbs which come in different sizes. The larger bulbs produce larger and fuller plants with more growth points.
Caladiums are ideal for shady yards and gardens. In southern areas they grow well in full to partial shade. Caladiums can be wintered in the ground in the warmer zones 9 – 12 without any special care. However, locally in zones 3 – 8, caladiums cannot be left in the ground for winter, and they should be grown as annuals and planted in spring when the soil is warm. The gardener should plant caladiums once the nights are warm, and the soil temperatures are at least sixty-five degrees Fahrenheit. Caladiums can be planted at least six inches apart and three inches deep in individual holes. If the plants are placed in moist soil, there is no need to water after initial planting. Like most plants, caladiums grow best in fertile, well drained soil. The soil can be improved by adding topsoil during the planting. Liquid fertilizer can be used to enhance plant growth.
Caladiums can be planted in containers, window boxes, hanging baskets, and mailbox gardens. These plants provide pretty foliage that softens a walkway at a front door or can provide an edge to the shade garden. Another interesting fact is that caladiums will serve as companion plants with other colorful plants. Begonias, coleus, and impatiens pair well with caladiums, especially for a garden area that needs a “little extra” something.