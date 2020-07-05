Native plants — No imports, please
With so much more time spent at home, now is a great time to rethink how you are using your yard. There is a way to garden that benefits gardener, environment, and backyard wildlife at the same time and that is to embrace native plants over imports from Asia and Europe.
The term “native” refers to a plant that originated in the U.S., but can also refer to regional natives, like the Southeast. Planting natives provides many advantages over non-natives because they have evolved over time to naturally grow and thrive in a particular location. If you visit the Blackland Prairie stop on the Natchez Trace where the Chickasaws lived, you can get an idea of what your neighborhood might have looked like before native plants were removed to make room for houses and lawns. Natives are well-adapted to the local climate and soil type so they require less water and fertilizer than non-natives. They are also more resistant to insects and diseases and require less pesticide applications. In short, they want to grow and require very little maintenance and fuss.
Native plants provide an abundance of benefits, aside from being economical. They support wildlife and important insect populations. They provide nectar for pollinators like bees, moths and butterflies, and food and shelter for caterpillars. Birds need thousands of caterpillars during nesting season to bring just one nest of tiny birds to fledging. To attract more birds, plant native flowers, shrubs and trees. Aim for a steady stream of different blooms throughout the year and leave the fruits and seeds that come afterward for wildlife to gorge on. “Oak is the most powerful plant you can put on your property,” says Doug W. Tallamy, author of Bringing Nature Home. The genus can host 534 species of butterflies and moths and is a keystone species among native plants.
You can start by planting a cluster of just one native plant into your landscape to start attracting the wildlife that you are most interested in seeing. To get started, visit www.mississippinativeplantsociety.org, and come check out the native plants being installed at the Lee County Extension office on Coley Road.
The benefits of organic mulching
The benefits of mulching are numerous, but using organic materials goes beyond the two primary reasons for using a mulch, which are moisture conservation and weed control. Not only is the use of organic materials for mulch an inexpensive option, but these materials decompose and enrich the soil as well.
Examples of organic mulch are shredded newspapers, pine straw, shredded leaves, wood chips or tree bark, sawdust and grass clippings. Just be sure the sawdust is not from treated lumber, and that the grass clippings have not been treated with pesticides. If using newspapers, avoid pages with colored ink.
Many places, such as sawmills and tree services, will give wood chips and sawdust away for free if you are willing to transport using your own vehicle. And it is a great way to recycle newspapers.
It is best to mulch after a rain, or if the weather is dry, wet the soil around the plants. Do not let the mulch touch the stems of plants or trunks of trees or shrubs. Minimum depth of mulch should be at least 2 inches and replenish in any areas that may become bare.
A simple 3-layer method of mulching is to begin by laying down shredded newspaper, followed by a layer of decomposed manure or compost, and then shavings, straw, or chips as the final and top layer. As your mulch decomposes, you will end up with a rich organic mulch that will not only retain the moisture but keep down the weeds and fertilize your soil. There is no need to remove the mulch the following year – just work it into the soil and repeat the steps above!