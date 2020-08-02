Leaf Spot Disease
It is very disappointing for any gardener when a healthy, thriving plant develops leaf spot. Leaf spot is a common disease affecting the foliage of ornamentals and shade trees. Leaf spot is caused by fungi, by bacteria, and some insects also cause such damage. Leaf spot on trees is quite common and does not require spraying.
The chief symptom of leaf spot disease is the appearance of spots on foliage. The brownish, tan, or black spots vary in size and color depending on the plant. Circular rings or dark margins are often present. Fungus may appear as black dots in the spots, either in rings or in a central cluster with the spots combining or enlarging to form blotches. Leaves may yellow and drop prematurely. The seasonal defoliation of the plant results in no spots on new leaves.
There are several ways to handle this type of disease. The gardener should dispose of all leaves that are affected by raking and burning. This will not completely cure the disease, but it will prevent the disease from spreading. Avoid overhead watering by using soaker hoses or water early in the day so the foliage can dry off before night. Watering can also spread the disease by splashing. Pruning and correct spacing of plants allow for good air circulation, and reduced crowding of plants helps the spread of this disease.
In rare cases of severe infection, applications of fungicides may be helpful. Sprays will not cure infected leaves. Therefore, once the damage is noticed, spraying may have limited value. Spraying needs to be started as buds break in the spring and then repeated at ten to fourteen-day intervals. Recommendations will vary by the disease and the fungicide used. Be certain that the disease is leaf spot prior to purchasing any spray for prevention.
A less bothersome, but more expensive method is to replace the plant. For the gardener with a plant that continually is plagued with leaf spot disease, this is the best solution. The same or different type of plant may be chosen.
Vine Choices
While 2020 has been a year most would choose to forget, the garden centers and landscapers appear to have had a banner spring. By the look of parking lots where plants have been sold, everyone must have a beautiful and bountiful garden and perfect outdoor living spaces undoubtedly incorporating vertical growth most likely vines such as clematis, coral honeysuckle and hyacinth bean along trellises, arbors, pergolas and fences.
Why wouldn’t clematis be chosen? There are so many color choices and one plant can grow over 10 feet in one season if they like the spot in which they are planted. It is recommended that 3-4 inches of organic matter, a little lime and slow release fertilizer be added to the tilled soil and a strong support be provided to keep a clematis happily twined. Coral Honeysuckle would have been a natural choice for home improvement as this plant is a native to Mississippi, is a hummingbird magnet and can grow 7-10 ft in one season. Perhaps some planted hyacinth bean, a hot weather annual which produces pea flowers in summer and early fall and then shiny almost iridescent magenta bean pods(usually in late September or October) which can be 3-6 inches long. Whether started from seed or as purchased plants and planted after threat of frost in full sun, they will perform throughout their long growing season attracting hummingbirds and butterflies. This choice was best for those with strong structures to cover as 20ft of growth in one season is not unusual and the violet tinged leaves can be up to six inches wide and long. Underplanted by new gold lantana and other late summer selections or even silver artemisia, the effect of the 2020 planted vine must be stunning.