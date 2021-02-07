Houseplants
A variety of plants inside your home adds not only beauty but also provides a source of oxygen and a way to clean the air. Choosing the correct plants for the space in the home is vital.
When purchasing plants, be sure to read the label about light requirements. Plants such as Cornplant and Cast-iron plant require low light while Crotons and Kalanchoe really need full sun.
Be sure when purchasing new plants to check that the plant is not root bound. A quick check under the bottom of the pot may reveal roots growing through the drainage holes.
Check under the leaves of your possible purchase to see if there is an insect infestation.
Once purchased, take your plant to the spot in your home with suitable lighting. Be sure not to place near a heating vent. Take any decorative foil off and set on top of a water proof dish to protect floors and or furniture. Foil left on the plant will not let it drain properly. Instead choose an attractive pot with good drainage holes.
Establish a watering schedule suitable to the type plant purchased. Some plants such as African Violets need feeding with an appropriate fertilizer each time you water. Others such as Peace plants may develop burnt leaf tips with over fertilization or over watering. Watch for a white deposit on the soil surface or the side of the pot. This may mean a salt deposit and the plant may need submersing in water in a sink or tub. Many plants benefit from a bath in the shower without letting the soil be disturbed. You may also wash the individual leaves with a mild soapy solution and rinse thoroughly. Plants with fuzzy leaves such as African Violets should never have wet leaves. Watering should be from below or just under the leaves. Always drain your plants thoroughly. Remove excess water from the dish under the plant with a turkey baster if plant is too large to move to the sink or tub for drainage.
Houseplants can truly make a difference in the home atmosphere. Try experimenting and enjoy.
Orchids
Whenever I hear a gardener’s discussion concerning orchids, I generally envision beautiful, colorful flowers that grow in the tropics. While many gardeners feel that orchids are difficult to grow, there are some that will grow in a sunny window or under certain lights in a kitchen or greenhouse.
These beautiful flowers comprise the largest family of flowering plants on earth with over thirty thousand different species and two hundred thousand hybrids. Orchids can grow in a diverse number of locations because they can adapt to different environments. Orchids that grow in the tropics attach themselves to the bark of trees instead of the forest floor and are accustomed to good air circulation and plenty of light. The gardener should choose one of the less needy varieties that can adapt to the growing conditions that are available. It is also better to purchase a mature, blooming plant rather than a younger one. The blooms allow the gardener to see what they are to expect from the mature plant.
The most common growth habit of orchids is growth that occurs horizontally, sending out new shoots. Leaves and flowers form at the top of these new shoots. Other things to note are the temperature, moisture, and light levels that the plant prefers. Orchids that grow best in warm climates (such as Mississippi) are the cymbidiums and dendrobiums. These orchids grow well in a south-facing window, though they may need a little shade during the hottest time of summer. Also, the easiest orchid to grow is a Phalaenopsis because it will grow in low light and does not need extreme humidity.
When one begins to grow an orchid, it is best to remember not to overwater. One should “wait one more day” when it is time to water the plant. Also, orchids like tight spaces, so it is not necessary to plant in a bigger pot. Orchids should be planted in an orchid potting mixture which contains wood chips or bark, not potting soil.
Those gardeners that choose orchids should note that in the 1800s collectors paid thousands of dollars for a single orchid plant at auctions. These plants are indeed something special with flowers that can often last for many months.