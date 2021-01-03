Winter containers
Get a head start on a better 2021 by bringing a bit of flowering color to your interior or doorstep. Mask up and socially distance at your local garden center while looking for preforced inexpensive bulbs like hyacinth, paper whites, daffodils and amaryllis. Use a long copper or galvanized metal container lined with plastic and fill half way with a good potting mix. Then add a layer of gravel or marbles to anchor the bulbs and help with drainage. Plant closely together horizon a tally from tallest to shortest. Cover with another layer of soil and mulch with a layer of sheet moss. Water lightly, carefully, and frequently. Discard when blooms fade.
Staying with the metal theme, look for a galvanized tub in the garden center or antique store as they make great containers for planting. Use a good potting mix and add small shrubs such as cypress, spruce, or boxwood in the back, then layer in nandina for color and movement. Possomhaw branches can add height. Try flowering cabbage and kale, dust Miller, ivy for more texture and finish with flowers such as pansy, viola, and paper whites. Water regularly and before a hard freeze. This type of container can be converted to an herb garden later in the year.
Cyclamen Is happy in a pottery bowl on the breakfast table and possomhaw or winterberry branches cut in a tall vase can be a non digging “container garden” if you just want a jolt of color.
Can Amaryllis perform an encore?
What a spectacular plant is the exotic Amaryllis (Hippeastrum species) with its tall fleshy stem topped with a bouquet of vibrant flowers. It is sourced from Africa, Israel and the Netherlands. This beautiful flower, often seen at this holiday season, is commonly bright red, but can be cream, pink, or variegated. Once its blooms fade, what can be done to insure a repeat performance?
No need to toss out this chunky bulb. Amaryllis will bloom again with the proper care. Give it a second chance by following a few simple steps.
Step One: After the blooms fade, cut the spent flower stems near their base and let the foliage grow, keeping the soil in its pot slightly moist. After a couple of months, it is time to force the bulb to become dormant by ceasing to water and moving it to a dark, cool spot, 40-45 degrees Fahrenheit with good air circulation. Protect from freezing and let the plant rest for eight to ten weeks. Mark your calendar for wake-up time.
Step Two: Show time! Remove any dead foliage and repot with fresh potting soil. It is a good idea to set the pot in a container of water to rehydrate the dry soil. Let the plant drain well and site it in a sunny window with a saucer beneath to catch surplus water. Start a regular watering schedule, but do not overwater your amaryllis for the bulb will rot. As soon as tiny green shoots peep up, feed with a half-strength application of household fertilizer. Amaryllis do not require large amounts of fertilizer because nutrients are stored in the bulb.
In several weeks, you will be rewarded with an encore cycle of blooms, though they may be smaller than the original blooms. A touch of Christmas in the spring will be a welcome inspiration and well worth the effort.
Check out Mississippi State University Extension Publication 2309 for further information on the amaryllis. The msucares website is a valuable resource for gardening information.