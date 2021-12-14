1 hurt in boiler explosion at Mississippi poultry feed mill Dec 14, 2021 53 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save One person has been injured after the explosion of a boiler at a feed mill for a Mississippi poultry company.Collins Fire Chief John Pope said his department received reports at around 9:30 a.m. Monday about a boiler room explosion at a feed mill operated by Sanderson Farms, WLOX-TV reported.The scene was cleared in about two hours, but one person was reported injured and taken to a local hospital, Pope said.The condition of that person wasn’t immediately known. According to Pope, minimal damage was caused to the warehouse facility.The mill was taken offline while the incident is investigated by Sanderson Farms’ safety team. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Feed Mill John Pope Company Commerce Explosion Boiler Sanderson Farms Department Poultry Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Posts MS Business Journal Banks slowly reconsider overdraft fees, amid public pressure 25 min ago MS Business Journal 1 hurt in boiler explosion at Mississippi poultry feed mill 53 min ago MS Business Journal Meridian's The MAX celebrates Mississippi as ‘land of legends’ 1 hr ago MS Business Journal Analysis: Oversight changes for Mississippi judicial races 21 hrs ago MS Business Journal Origin Bank promotes Benedict to mortgage loan officer Dec 13, 2021 MS Business Journal BILL CRAWFORD — Pray the light of Christmas can dim mean rhetoric Dec 12, 2021