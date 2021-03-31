When the pros are making the turn for the second nine at the Country Club of Jackson some people will be sitting pretty.
Not any of the players in the Sanderson Farms Championship. The residents of 10 St. Andrews Place.
They will be in the catbird seat, if you will.
Condominiums in the eight-floor luxury development will go on sale toward the end of April.
There will be 30 condominiums, ranging from roughly $1 million to $2 million each, according to Bob Malouf, a principal, along with Tommy Couch, in Azalea Development LLC.
But first, 26 of them must be sold before the project can move forward, Malouf said in an interview.
Malouf expressed confidence that sales would be brisk, and said a number of inquiries have already been made, though he declined to reveal how many.
About a month after that threshold is crossed, construction will begin, perhaps starting in the fall and taking 16 to 18 months, said Malouf, a longtime attorney in metro Jackson.
That would put the completion date sometime in 2023, he figures.
Co-general contractors for the project are Probity Contracting Group and Alliant Construction LLC.
The project will be located on about 1.5 acres of the 6.5-acre maintenance shop area.
Each condominium will have a balcony overlooking the 10th fairway.
There will be a mix of sizes, ranging from two to four bedrooms.
Each unit will have private elevator access, with a code that allows entrance only into that residence.
Inside, a décor by Nancy Price Interiors and appliances by Wolf and Sub-Zero will welcome residents and guests.
“These are designed to be luxury residences, and not merely apartments,” Malouf said.
The building was designed by Richard McNeel of JBHM Architecture.
There will be a combination library and bridge room, he said, in addition to a “cardio room.”
Parking will be on the first two levels, beneath five residence floors, he said.
On the eighth floor, the roof, there will be a 2,200-square-foot heated and cooled venue for a bar and dining area with a deck.
The largest units are about 4,100 square feet, which includes about 600 square feet of balcony.
All will overlook the pristine fairways and greens of the course.