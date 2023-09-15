Flood Insurance-Lawsuit

Flood waters surround storm-damaged homes on Aug. 31, 2021, in Lafourche Parish, La., as residents try to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ida. Attorneys for 10 states and numerous Louisiana local governments are hoping a federal judge will block a new system for calculating rates for federal flood insurance.

 Steve Helber (AP)

Increases in federal flood insurance premiums that are projected to surpass 700% over the coming years are already leading people to back out of home purchases and will likely lead to an exodus of residents and businesses from southern Louisiana, officials told a federal judge Thursday in New Orleans.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you