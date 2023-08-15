Eleven Mississippi-owned companies are included in the 2023 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. published by Inc., a business magazine based in New York City.
Magnolia State companies included on the list of 5,000 American businesses are:
— Mama Justice (MW Law Firm), a female-owned law firm based in Tupelo. Three-year growth: 874%. List rank: No. 676.
— Cypress Environment & Infrastructure, a civil engineering, environmental science and planning company based in Ocean Springs. Three-year growth: 651%. List rank: No. 897.
— GenTeal, a men's premium clothing retailer based in Oxford. Three-year growth: 485%. List rank: 1,216.
— Bobby Brock Insurance, a family-owned and operated agency based in Tupelo. Three-year growth: 338%. List rank: 1,661.
— Watkins Construction, a construction and roofing company based in Ridgeland. Three-year growth: 240%. List rank: 2,288.
— Life Dental Group, a dental services organization based in Oxford. Three-year growth: 189%. List rank: 2,812.
— Desai Companies, a diversified holding company based in Ridgeland. Three-year growth: 186%. List rank: 2,856.
— Glo, which makes light-up sensory toys and is based in Starkville. Three-year growth: 138%. List rank: 3,563.
— Randall Commercial Group, a commercial real estate group based in Oxford. Three-year growth: 137%. List rank: 3,585.
— Relias Healthcare, a health care solutions provider based in Tupelo. Three-year growth: 82%. List rank: 4,783.
— Navagis, a global leader in location intelligence services based in Jackson. Three-year growth: 76%. List rank: 4,942.
Companies on the list are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019.
They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of Dec. 31, 2022. The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million.