Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that 18 attorneys in the firm’s Jackson, Mississippi office were selected as 2020 Mid-South Super Lawyers or Rising Stars. Firmwide, 134 attorneys across Bradley’s offices in Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee were selected as 2020 Mid-South Super Lawyers or Rising Stars.
In addition, the following Bradley attorneys were named to the Top 50 Mississippi Super Lawyers list for 2020:
- W. Wayne Drinkwater (Business Litigation)
- J. William Manuel (Business Litigation)
- Alan W. Perry (Business Litigation)
- William R. Purdy (Construction Litigation)
“We congratulate all the attorneys in our Jackson office who have been named 2020 Mid-South Super Lawyers or Rising Stars,” said Bradley Chairman of the Board and Managing Partner Jonathan M. Skeeters. “This recognition of so many of Bradley’s attorneys represents the depth of knowledge and talent at our firm that continues to serve our clients so well.”
Following are the 15 attorneys in the firm’s Jackson office who were named Mid-South Super Lawyers for 2020:
- Michael J. Bentley (Appellate)
- Roy D. Campbell III (General Litigation)
- David W. Clark (Business Litigation)
- W. Rodney Clement (Real Estate)
- Margaret Oertling Cupples (Appellate)
- W. Wayne Drinkwater (Business Litigation)
- Ralph B. Germany Jr. (Construction Litigation)
- J. William Manuel (Business Litigation)
- Mary Clay W. Morgan (General Litigation)
- Alan W. Perry (Business Litigation)
- William R. Purdy (Construction Litigation)
- Joseph J. Stroble (Class Action)
- Stephen L. Thomas (General Litigation)
- Molly M. Walker (Personal Injury – Products: Defense)
- Clarence Webster III (Class Action)
Following are the three attorneys in the firm’s Jackson office who were named Mid-South Rising Stars for 2020:
- Simon Bailey (Class Action)
- Erin D. Saltaformaggio (Business Litigation)
- Michael Casey Williams (Intellectual Property)