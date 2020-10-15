Twenty-three attorneys with Baker Donelson have been recognized by Who's Who Legal, which recognizes the world's leading lawyers based on feedback from clients and peer attorneys.
Two shareholders from the Firm's Jackson office have been recognized in the 2020 edition:
Jon D. Seawright has been recognized in the area of health care. He has extensive experience in health care mergers and acquisitions, and physician practice matters, with a particular focus on issues unique to community and non-profit hospitals and gastrointestinal, ophthalmology/retina and audiology specialties.
J. Carter Thompson has been recognized in the areas of life sciences – product liability and in product liability defense. He concentrates his practice in the national, regional and local defense of products liability, drug and medical device, commercial and professional liability cases. Thompson has more than 30 years of experience defending product liability and other claims and lawsuits across the country and abroad.