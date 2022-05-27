2022 MBJ Top 40 Under 40 Magazine May 27, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CLICK HERE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Posts MS Business Journal 2022 MBJ Top 40 Under 40 Magazine 1 hr ago MS Business Journal May 2022 Mississippi Business Journal is now Available 3 hrs ago MS Business Journal Mississippi Sound marine sanctuary proposal faces strong headwinds 13 hrs ago MS Business Journal AEC’s DeJonnette King: Bridging the gap between corporate America and workforce preparedness 13 hrs ago MS Business Journal Rivertrust, one of state’s oldest credit unions, is also one of the most modern 13 hrs ago MS Business Journal Seven ways to market your community 13 hrs ago