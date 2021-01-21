The accounting firm of Matthews, Cutrer and Lindsay recently welcomed six new staff members in three departments.
Nola Reddoch joined the firm as an accounting specialist with over four decades of accounting experience. Her client relationships and personalized knowledge of long-time client preferences benefits clients in the transition from her former firm to MCL. Nola studied accounting at Blue Mountain College and is a long-time resident of Florence.
Ryan Ratcliff is a certified public accountant and graduate of Mississippi College, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting followed by his master’s in business administration with accounting concentration. He is a Brandon resident who joined the firm as an accounting specialist. His duties include monthly financial statement preparation, tax planning along with corporate and individual income tax return preparation.
Melody Green joined the firm’s CAS department as an accounting specialist bringing leadership and hands-on involvement in all aspects of general accounting to CAS clients. Her experience includes financial statement preparation and review, cash reconciliations, account payable, accounts receivable, fixed assets, sales tax, and payroll. Green, a Madison resident, holds bachelor’s degree in accounting from Delta State University and brings a wealth of experience that began in 1992 to clients.
Andy Wright accepted the position of tax senior with the firm. His duties include the preparation of tax returns and related tax information for individual taxpayers, partnerships, corporations, and nonprofit organizations. Wright earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi with a major in finance and an emphasis in real estate. He went on to earn his certificate of accounting from Mississippi College.
Jason Bright, a Jackson resident, joined as a staff accountant with the tax department after earning his master’s degree in accounting from Millsaps College. His duties and experience include the preparation of tax returns and related tax information for individual taxpayers, partnerships, corporations, and nonprofit organizations. He has experience with asset management for corporations, IRS correspondence for clients, and tax research.
John Luley joined the firm’s audit department. He holds a master’s degree in public accounting and a bachelor’s in accounting from Mississippi State University, where he was a president’s scholar. He provides audit and attestation services for a variety of industries. Luley is also pursuing his CPA credentials.