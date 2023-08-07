Six Mississippi communities will host a traveling Smithsonian Institution exhibit throughout the next year.
“Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” a part of the institution’s Museum on Main Street, is an interactive multimedia experience that examines rural life across the country. It is presented in Mississippi by the state’s Humanities Council and sponsored by Tennessee Valley Authority.
The host communities include Brookhaven, Marks, Pontotoc, Rolling Fork, West Point and Wiggins. The exhibit debuts in Wiggins on Aug. 26. Communities will host the exhibit for six-week periods, and each site will hold public programs related to the exhibit. Sites will also develop their own displays and materials.
The exhibit takes a broad look at the characteristics of rural America. Themes include identity, land and sense of place, community, persistence and change management.
According to the exhibit’s website, about 40% of Americans lived in rural areas in 1900. That number dropped to 18% by 2010. Massive economic and social changes led to this outcome. As a result, many Americans assume rural areas are “hanging on by a thread,” suffering from outmigration, ailing schools and overused land.
“That perception is far from true in many areas,” said exhibit organizers. “Many rural Americans work hard to sustain their communities. Why should revitalizing the rural places left behind matter to those who remain, those who left and those who will come in the future? All Americans benefit from rural America’s successes. We can learn great things by listening to those stories.”
Organizers said that, despite the impacts brought on by economic and social changes, America’s small towns continue to creatively focus on new opportunities for growth and development.
“Economic innovation and a focus on the cultural facets that make small towns unique, comfortable and desirable have helped many communities create their own renaissance,” said organizers. “The future is bright for many of these rural areas as small towns embrace the notion that their citizens and their cultural uniqueness are important assets.”
Leah Kemp of the Fred Carl Jr. Small Town Center at Mississippi State University will serve as the state scholar for the exhibit. She will serve as a resource for each host site and lead public discussions.
The exhibit schedule is as follows:
— Wiggins, Aug. 26 through Oct. 8, Ferris B. O’Neal Senior Community Center; hosted by the Stone County Economic Development Partnership.
— Brookhaven, Oct. 14 through Nov. 26, Lincoln County Public Library; hosted by the Lincoln-Lawrence-Franklin Regional Library System.
— Marks, Dec. 2 through Jan. 14, Quitman County Arts and Culture Museum; hosted by the Quitman County Arts Council.
— West Point, Jan. 20 through March 3, Louise Campbell Center for the Arts; hosted by the West Point-Clay County Community Growth Alliance.
— Rolling Fork, March 9 through April 21, Sharkey-Issaquena County Library; hosted by Mississippi’s Lower Delta Partnership.
— Pontotoc, April 27 through June 9, Pontotoc Community House; hosted by Pontotoc Historical Society.
For more information, visit mshumanities.org/program/museum-on-main-street/.
